SWI vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 13

Switzerland will take on Norway in the 13th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Thursday (July 28).

Switzerland have been on quite a roll lately. They have won both their league matches so far and will be confident of themselves going forward. They won their most recent encounter by 31 runs after posting 173 runs on the board.

Norway have done fairly well too. They have picked up two wins in their three games so far. They arrive into this match after losing their most recent game by 11 runs and will be looking to get back on track with a win.

SWI vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

SWI XI

Faheem Nazir (c), Osama Mahmood, Arjun Vinod, Sathya Narayanan (wk), Jai Sinh, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Kenardo Fletcher, Aneesh Kumar, Azeem Nazir

NOR XI

Raza Iqbal, Kuruge Abeyrathna (wk), Sher Sahak, Usman Arif, Ansar Iqbal, Ali Saleem (c), Ibrahim Rahimi, Qamar Mushtaque, Vinay Ravi, Muhammad Butt, Ahmadullah Shinwari

Match Details

SWI vs NOR, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 13

Date and Time: 28th July, 2022, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is a batting-friendly surface and the batters will be able to play big shots once they get their eye in. Batting will become especially easier in the second innings. Both sides would love to win the toss and chase the score.

Today’s SWI vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Abeyrathna is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He has scored 78 runs in three matches so far.

Batters

A Iqbal has been in decent touch with the bat and will be hoping to lead proceedings for Norway. He has amassed 62 runs in three games.

All-rounders

R Iqbal has been a wonderful all-rounder who has been extremely influential for Norway in the tournament so far. He has scored two half centuries already and has overall scored 126 runs. Iqbal has also taken six wickets in three matches and should definitely be the captaincy choice for your SWI vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

F Nazir is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. Nazir has scored 174 runs and has also scalped three wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

M Shahbaz Butt is expected to lead the bowling unit for his side. He is known for his accuracy and has scalped seven wickets already, including a five-wicket haul in the most recent encounter against the Czech Republic.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWI vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

R Iqbal (NOR) – 358 points

F Nazir (SWI) – 328 points

M Shahbaz Butt (NOR) – 305 points

Q Mushtaque (NOR) – 200 points

A Shinwari (NOR) – 199 points

Important stats for SWI vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

R Iqbal: 126 runs and 6 wickets

F Nazir: 174 runs and 3 wickets

M Shahzad Butt: 7 wickets

Q Mushtaque: 5 wickets

A Shinwari: 5 wickets

SWI vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

SWI vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Abeyrathna, A Iqbal, M Sahak, O Mahmood, R Iqbal, F Nazir, Q Mushtaque, A Vinod, M Shahbaz Butt, A Shinwari, A Nayyer

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: R Iqbal

SWI vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Abeyrathna, A Iqbal, M Sahak, O Mahmood, R Iqbal, F Nazir, Q Mushtaque, M Shahbaz Butt, A Shinwari, A Nayyer, A Vinod

Captain: M Shahbaz Butt, Vice-Captain: Q Mushtaque

