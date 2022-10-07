SUI vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Eliminator

Switzerland (SUI) will take on Germany (GER) in the Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, on Friday, October 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SUI vs GER Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Switzerland started the tournament with three wins in a row but have since lost four out of their last five encounters. As a result, they slipped to the third spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, Germany haven't had a great run. They have six losses from eight games and face an uphill task in this knockout fixture.

SUI vs GER, Match Details

The Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Switzerland and Germany will be played on October 7, 2022, at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SUI vs GER

Date & Time: October 7, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

SUI vs GER Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Switzerland: L, W, L, L, L

Germany: L, L, L, L, W

SUI vs GER Probable Playing 11 today

Switzerland Team News

No major injury concerns.

Switzerland Probable Playing XI: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Abdul Stanikzai, Rohit Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Ashed Safi, Asad Mohammad, Walter Behr (c), Nooruddin Mujadady, and Sreekesh Srinivas.

Germany Team News

No major injury concerns.

Germany Probable Playing XI: Noorkhan Ahmadi, Izhar Hussain, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Arjun Vinod (c), Faheem Nazir, Sathya Narayanan (wk), Asas Mahmood, Ashwin Vinod, Jai Sinh, Aneesh Kumar, and Kenardo Fletcher.

Today’s SUI vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sathya Narayanan (6 innings, 78 runs, 6 catches, 3 stumpings)

Sathya Narayanan has batted six times in this tournament and he accumulated 78 runs. He has a strike rate of 134.48. He has taken six catches and has affected three stumpings as well.

Top Batter Pick

Shoaib Khan (8 matches, 70 runs, 3 wickets)

Shoaib Khan has looked in decent touch with the bat and has mustered 70 runs at a strike rate of 170.73. He also has three wickets to his name at an economy of 8.75.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jai Sinh (8 matches, 94 runs, 6 wickets)

Jai Sinh has contributed effectively with both bat and ball in this competition. He has picked up six scalps with the ball and has chipped in with 94 runs at a strike rate of 142.42.

Top Bowler Pick

Kenardo Fletcher (8 matches, 11 wickets)

Kenardo Fletcher is at the top of the wicket charts for Switzerland in this tournament. He has returned with 11 wickets and has a bowling strike rate of 8.72.

SUI vs GER match captain and vice-captain choices

Faheem Nazir (7 matches, 155 runs, 5 wickets)

Faheem Nazir has been excellent with both bat and ball. He has scored 155 runs while striking at 196.20. With the ball, he has taken five wickets.

Ashed Safi (7 matches, 51 runs, 8 wickets)

Ashed Safi is in top all-round form. He has picked up eight wickets from 11 overs across seven games at an economy rate of 9.72. He has made 51 runs at a strike rate of 134.21.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SUI vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Faheem Nazir 155 runs & 5 wickets in 7 matches Kenardo Fletcher 11 wickets in 8 matches Jai Sinh 94 runs & 6 wickets in 8 matches Ashed Safi 51 runs & 8 wickets in 7 matches Walter Behr 9 wickets in 8 matches

SUI vs GER match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders. The likes of Faheem Nazir, Jai Sinh, Walter Behr and Ashed Safi have performed consistently and will be the top captaincy picks.

SUI vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Switzerland vs Germany - European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Eliminator.

Wicket-keeper: Sathya Narayanan

Batters: Rohit Singh, Shoaib Khan, Asas Mahmood

All-rounders: Faheem Nazir, Jai Sinh, Walter Behr, Ashed Safi

Bowlers: Ashwin Vinod, Kenardo Fletcher, Asad Mohammad

SUI vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Switzerland vs Germany - European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Eliminator.

Wicket-keeper: Sathya Narayanan

Batters: Shoaib Khan, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Asas Mahmood

All-rounders: Faheem Nazir, Jai Sinh, Walter Behr, Ashed Safi

Bowlers: Kenardo Fletcher, Nooruddin Mujadady, Asad Mohammad

