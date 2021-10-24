SWI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20, Final 

Switzerland (SWI) will take on Malta (MAL) in the final of the Valletta Cup T20 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Sunday.

Switzerland won all three of their games and finished atop the standings. Moreover, all of their wins were comprehensive. Meanwhile, Malta’s only defeat came against Switzerland. But their two wins were by convincing margins.

SWI vs MAL Probable Playing 11 today

Switzerland: Osama Mahmood, Idrees Ul Haque (wk), Anser Mehmood (c), Arjun Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Matthew Martin, Noorkhan Ahmedi, Ali Nayyer, Stefan Franklin, Ashwin Vinod, Aneesh Kumar

Malta: Basil George, Bikram Arora (c), Heinrich Gericke, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam, Aaftab Alam Khan (wk), Amar Sharma, Niraj Khanna, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas, Kalki Kumar

Match Details

SWI vs MAL, Valletta Cup T20, Final

Date & Time: October 24th 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta is a very good one to bat on. In six Valletta Cup T20 games so far, two teams have racked up in excess of 200 runs while batting first. While three matches have been won by teams batting first, the chasing sides have also emerged victorious three times.

Today’s SWI vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Gericke has been in good form in the Valletta Cup T20, scoring 125 runs at a strike rate of 245.09.

Batter

Bilal Arora has been in top form with both bat and ball. He has scored 70 runs while also picking up four wickets.

All-rounders

Ali Nayyer has taken six wickets in the Valletta Cup T20 so far. He has chipped in well with the bat as well, scoring 36 runs in two innings.

Varun Thamotharam has made an impact with both the bat and ball. He has returned with four wickets and scored 70 runs as well.

Bowler

Ashwin Vinod is the leading wicket-taker in the Valletta Cup T20 with seven scalps to his name from three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Ali Nayyer (SWI): 253 points

Osama Mahmood (SWI): 242 points

Varun Thamotharam (MAL): 220 points

Ashwin Vinod (SWI): 208 points

Bikram Arora (MAL): 201 points

Important stats for SWI vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Ali Nayyer: 36 runs & 6 wickets

Osama Mahmood: 80 runs & 3 wickets

Varun Thamotharam: 70 runs & 4 wickets

Heinrich Gericke: 125 runs

SWI vs MAL Dream 11 Prediction (Valletta Cup T20)

Dream11 Team for Switzerland vs Malta - Valletta Cup 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Arjun Vinod, Samuel Stanislaus, Bikram Arora, Osama Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Varun Thamotharam, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas

Captain: Ali Nayyer. Vice-captain: Varun Thamotharam

Dream11 Team for Switzerland vs Malta - Valletta Cup 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Idrees Ul Haque, Heinrich Gericke, Arjun Vinod, Basil George, Bikram Arora, Osama Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Varun Thamotharam, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas

Captain: Heinrich Gericke. Vice-captain: Osama Mahmood

Edited by Samya Majumdar