SWU vs GOZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 18th, 2021

Swieqi United face Gozo in Match No 17 & 18 of ECS T10 Malta 2021. The game will take place at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Friday.

Swieqi United have had a horror start to the tournament, losing four games in a row. Their batting has struggled to gel together, which is the main cause of their failure. The team will be desperate to get its first win when it meets Gozo in the upcoming fixture of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

Gozo haven’t had a good start to their maiden ECS T10 Malta campaign either. They have lost both their games as well and are reeling at the bottom of the table. An embarrassing 194-run loss to the Super Kings in their last outing will haunt Gozo. However, they will be eager to put it behind them and turn things around.

On that note, here are three players who could be your captain and vice-captain picks for the ECS T10 Malta clash between Swieqi United and Gozo.

#3 Aqeel Raza

Aqeel Raza is the second-highest wicket-taker for Swieqi United. He has picked up four wickets from as many games. Although Raza hasn’t had quite an impactful performance yet, he has been in the wickets column in every game Swieqi United have played so far.

As his side are in search of their first win, Raza will also want to put up a better showing and can thus be a key addition to your Dream11 side.

#2 Imran Ameer

Swieqi United opener Imran Ameer has by far been their most successful batsman. He has the ability to strike the ball hard at the top of the order and can be dangerous as well.

In United's last match, Ameer smashed a 24-ball 50 against the Super Kings, at an impressive strike rate of 208.33. He will be looking to repeat his heroics in the upcoming fixture. Therefore, he can also fetch a handful of points for your Dream11 team in this ECS T10 clash.

#1 Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan has topped Swieqi United's bowling charts with six wickets to his name so far. His best figures of 3/14 came against Mater Dei in their most recent encounter. Bilal smashed 30 runs off 13 balls in the same game, with a strike rate of 230.76.

He is a complete all-rounder who can earn you points with both the bat and the ball. Moreover, Bilal is the perfect candidate to be chosen as the multiplier for your team in the ECS T10 Malta fixture between Swieqi United and Gozo.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee