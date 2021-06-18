SWU vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 17 & 18 - Jun 18, 2021

Swieqi United will be up against Gozo in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Friday.

Swieqi United have lost four in four and are currently placed in the penultimate spot in the Group B points table. They fell to a 35-run defeat in their last match against Mater Dei. Swieqi United will be desperate to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Malta at the earliest.

Gozo, on the other hand, are currently at the bottom of the Group B standings after losing their first two matches against the Super Kings by 194 runs and 92 runs respecticely. Gozo, too, will be keen to open their account in the ECS T10 Malta.

Squads to choose from

Swieqi United

Arslan Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Anil Qadir (C & WK), Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Imran Ameer, Ajay Mazi, Aqeel Raza, Hamza Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Umar Khan, Muhammad Sufian, Subeendran Chandran, Vishavjit Hira, Ali Khan, Mustafa Malik, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad and Khurram Khan.

Gozo

Jerin Jacob (C), Janak Bhandari, Milton Devasia, Basil Scaria, Tanu Babu, Shibil Palakkalappil, Renju Ravi, Aji Wilson, Ajeesh Antony (WK), Sandeep Sasikumar, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Ajin Jose, Siljo Varkey, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Senthil Raj and Leonard Nijan.

Probable Playing XIs

Swieqi United

Anil Qadir (C & WK), Imran Ameer, Rana Amjad, Tanveer Ahmed, Arslan Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan, Ajay Mazi, Muhammad Sufian, Aqeel Raza.

Gozo

Jerin Jacob (C), Milton Devasia, Ajeesh Antony (WK), Senthil Raj, Aji Wilson, Tanu Babu, Shibil Palakkalappil, Sandeep Sasikumar, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Renju Ravi, Basil Scaria.

Match Details

Match: Swieqi United vs Gozo, Match 17 & 18

Date & Time: 18th June 2021, 12:30 PM 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex is a batting paradise where the batsmen will get full value for their shots. However, the pacers are expected to get some movement early on with the new ball. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as most of the ECS T10 Malta games played on this ground have been won by teams batting first. The average first innings score at the venue is 124 runs.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SWU vs GOZ)

SWU vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Ameer, Milton Devasia, Ijaz Hussain, Jerin Jacob, Ajeesh Antony, Tanu Babu, Senthil Raj, Aqeel Raza, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Sandeep Sasikumar.

Captain: Imran Ameer. Vice-captain: Bilal Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imran Ameer, Ijaz Hussain, Jerin Jacob, Ajeesh Antony, Rana Amjad, Tanu Babu, Senthil Raj, Aqeel Raza, Arslan Ahmed, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan.

Captain: Bilal Khan. Vice-captain: Aqeel Raza.

Edited by Samya Majumdar