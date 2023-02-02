SWU vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 16

The 16th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Swieqi United (SWU) lock horns with the Msida Warriors CC (MSW) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday, February 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SWU vs MSW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Swieqi United have won both of their last two matches and will try their best to continue their dominance in the tournament. The Msida Warriors, too, have won both of their last two matches.

Swieqi United will give it their all to win the match, but Msida Warriors CC is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SWU vs MSW Match Details

The 16th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 2 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWU vs MSW, Match 16

Date and Time: February 02, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who can play straight will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Bugibba Blasters and Gozo Zalmi, where a total of 198 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

SWU vs MSW Form Guide

SWU - W W

MSW - W W

SWU vs MSW Probable Playing XI

SWU Playing XI

No injury updates.

Qasim Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir (c), Arslan Ahmed, Vibhor Shahi, Waqar Afridi, Umar Ullah, Bilal Qadir, Hari Krishnan (wk), Amrit Singh-I, and Asid Mehmood.

MSW Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shijil Joy (c), Manuel Antony, Tom Thomas, Tony Louis, Divyesh Kumar, Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman, Rocky Dianish (wk), Vipin Mohan, Babith Rajendrababu, and Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal.

SWU vs MSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Dianish

R Dianish is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Krishnan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Kumar

Q Muhammad and D Kumar are the two best batters picks for the Dream11 team. I Ameer played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Sukumaran

W Afridi and S Sukumaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Joy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Qadir and S Joy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SWU vs MSW match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sukumaran

S Sukumaran will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 56 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

W Afridi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Afridi as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 20 runs and picked up three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SWU vs MSW, Match 16

W Afridi

D Kumar

S Sukumaran

S Joy

B Qadir

Swieqi United vs Msida Warriors CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Swieqi United vs Msida Warriors CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Dianish

Batters: D Kumar, Q Muhammad, I Ameer

All-rounders: S Sukumaran, V Yadav, T Louis, W Afridi

Bowlers: S Joy, A Ahmed, B Qadir

Swieqi United vs Msida Warriors CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Krishnan

Batters: D Kumar, Q Muhammad, I Ameer

All-rounders: S Sukumaran, V Yadav, T Louis, W Afridi, A Soman

Bowlers: S Joy, B Qadir

