SWU vs MTD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 17th, 2021

Mater Dei (MTD) will lock horns with Swieqi United (SWU) in Match No. 15 and 16 of ECS T10 Malta 2021 at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Thursday.

Both teams are currently in the bottom half of the pile in Group B, with Mater Dei in fourth spot and Swieqi United in fifth place.

Having lost both of their previous matches, the two teams are yet to open their accounts this season.

With both units on the lookout for their first win in ECS T10 Malta, let's take a look at three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for the ECS T10 Malta fixture between Mater Dei and Swieqi United.

#3 Michael Nazir

Michael Nazir is Mater Dei's top-order batsman who has the ability to clear the ropes at his will.

Although Nazir could not make an impact in the first match, he bounced back in the second fixture to score a crucial 30 runs from just 21 balls. He was pretty decent with the ball as well.

Nazir will look to continue his fine run in the ongoing edition of ECS T10 Malta.

#2 Bilal Khan

Swieqi United's right-arm medium-fast bowler Bilal Khan is the leading wicket-taker for his team so far in the ongoing edition of ECS T10 Malta. He has bowled with discipline in the last two matches, where he scalped three wickets.

With the knack of picking up wickets at regular intervals, Bilal Khan will have the onus of providing his team with early breakthroughs.

#1 Imran Ameer

The opening batsman of Swieqi United, Imran Ameer, is expected to give his team a rollicking start at the top of the order. After failing to make an impact in the first match, Ameer notched up a half-century from just 24 balls in the second game.

He is also the only spinner that Swieqi United have in their ranks, who took a wicket in the second match. Ameer will thus be crucial for Swieqi United in their upcoming ECS T10 Malta face-off against Mater Dei.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee