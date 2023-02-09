SWU vs MTD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 43

The 43rd match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Swieqi United (SWU) squaring off against Mater Dei (MTD) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SWU vs MTD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Swieqi United have won all of their last eight matches of the season and will be brimming with confidence. Mater Dei, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches.

Mater Dei will give it their all to win the match, but Swieqi United are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SWU vs MTD Match Details

The 43rd match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 9 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWU vs MTD, Match 43

Date and Time: February 09, 2023, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Victoria Lions and Royal Strikers, where a total of 175 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

SWU vs MTD Form Guide

SWU - Won 8 of their last 8 matches

MTD - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

SWU vs MTD Probable Playing XI

SWU Playing XI

No injury updates.

Qasim Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir (c), Muhammad Usman, Arslan Ahmed, Vibhor Shahi, Waqar Afridi, Bilal Qadir, Hari Krishnan (wk), Amrit Singh-I, and Asid Mehmood.

MTD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina, Cornelius Younus (wk), Michael Nazir, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh, Muthu Kumaran (c), Ravi Mapara, Venkat Rao, and Bala Eswaran.

SWU vs MTD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sathi

A Sathi is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Krishnan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Q Muhammad

Q Muhammad and S Stanislaus are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Ameer played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Yadav

M Ajmal and V Yadav are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Afridi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Qadir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Qadir and A Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Arif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SWU vs MTD match captain and vice-captain choices

B Qadir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Qadir your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 524 points in the last eight matches.

V Yadav

V Yadav will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 611 points in the last eight matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for SWU vs MTD, Match 43

V Yadav

B Qadir

W Afridi

Q Muhammad

S Stanislaus

Swieqi United vs Mater Dei Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Swieqi United vs Mater Dei Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sathi

Batters: S Stanislaus, Q Muhammad, I Ameer

All-rounders: V Yadav, W Afridi, M Ajmal, V Rao

Bowlers: B Qadir, A Ahmed, S Arif

Swieqi United vs Mater Dei Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Sathi

Batters: S Stanislaus, Q Muhammad

All-rounders: V Yadav, W Afridi, M Ajmal, V Rao

Bowlers: B Qadir, A Ahmed, S Arif, A Karamat

