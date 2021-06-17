SWU vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Malta - June 17, 2021

Swieqi United and Mater Dei will lock horns in the 15th and 16th matches of the ECS T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Club on Thursday.

Swieqi United have been unlucky in the tournament as they got steamrolled in both the matches they have played so far. They need to regroup and aim to bounce back strongly before things get out of hand.

Mater Dei’s story is pretty similar to United's as they started the tournament with two back-to-back defeats. They are currently reeling at the bottom and are facing the risk of elimination. Before it gets too late, Mater Dei would love to add some wins to their kitty.

Squads to choose from

Swieqi United

Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Ijaz Hussain, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Hamza Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Subeendran Chandran, Tanveer Ahmed, Ajay Mazi, Mustafa Malik, Umar Khan, Vishavjit Hiran, Anil Qadir, Imran Ameer

Mater Dei

Antony Dharamraj, Michael Nazir, Mohit Panchal, Shamoon Liaqat, Suleman Muhammad, Terminder Sappal, Atif Sharazy, Faisal Naeem, Lazar Sharoon, Salman Khan, Cornelius Younus, Judit Vijexton, Mohammed Sanawar, Muthu Kumaran, Naresh Medak, Uday Maclean, Azeem Sathi, Samuel Aquilina, Shrijay Patel

Probable Playing XIs

Swieqi United

Arslan Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Imran Ameer, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan, Ajay Mazi, Anil Qadir(c)(wk), Atta Rabi, Muhammad Sufian, Aqeel Raza

Mater Dei

Sam Aquilina (c) (wk), Muthu Kumaran, Shamoon Liaqat, Faisal Naeem, Michael Nazir, Shrijay Patel, Terminder Sappal, Azeem Sathi, Mohit Panchal, Lazar Sharoon, Cornelius Younus

Match Details

Match: Swieqi United vs Mater Dei, Matches 15, 16

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Date and Time (IST): 17th June, 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM

Pitch report

With both matches scheduled to be played on a used pitch, we expect it to be on the slower side with spinners getting a lot of turns. There should be something for batsmen too, with the pacers not getting any swing.

90 should be the average first innings score and both teams will look to bat first on this tricky surface.

ECS T10 Malta 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SWU vs MTD)

SWU vs MTD Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Ameer, Sam Aquilina, Ijaz Hussain, Cornelius Younus, Atta Rabi, Aqeel Raza, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Bilal Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Faisal Naeem

Captain: Imran Ameer Vice-captain: Michael Nazir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imran Ameer, Shrijay Patel, Shamoon Liaqat, Cornelius Younus, Atta Rabi, Aqeel Raza, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Bilal Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Lazar Sharoon

Captain: Aqeel Raza Vice-captain: Shamoon Liaqat

