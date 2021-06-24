SWU vs OVR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 24th, 2021

Swieqi United are up against Overseas in Match No. 39 & 40 of the ECS T10 Malta League 2021 at Marsa Sports Complex.

Swieqi United are placed fourth in the Group B table with just one win from six matches. Overseas, however, are placed second with four wins and eight points.

Swieqi United are coming off a loss while Overseas come into this contest with two successive wins. Both teams will face each other in their last two league matches of the ECS T10 Malta League.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming ECS T10 Malta clash.

#3 Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan has picked up six wickets for Swieqi United at an economy of 7.80. He has best figures of 3/12 against Mater Dei.

Bilal can also be useful with the bat. He has a top score of 30 against the same opposition. Thus, he is a handy pick for your Dream11 team.

#2 Jurg Hirschi

Jurg Hirschi plays for Overseas CC (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Overseas skipper Jurg Hirschi is the leading wicket-taker for his side in the ongoing ECS T10 Malta League. He has accounted for nine wickets from six games.

The right-arm spinner has bowled at an economy of 6.18 with an average of 7.55 He has the best figures of 4/13 against Mater Dei. Jurg Hirschi is a top pick and can earn your Dream11 team a good deal of points.

#1 Charl Kleinepunte

Left-handed batsman Charl Kleinepunte is the leading run-scorer for Overseas in the ongoing ECS T10 Malta League. He has scored 145 runs from four games at a staggering average of 72.50 and a strike rate of 181.25.

Kleinepunte scored an unbeaten 58 against Mater Dei, his top performance so far.

He has been impactful with the bat and is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 clash between Swieqi United and Overseas.

