SWU vs OVR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 26, 2021

Sweiqi United will face Overseas CC in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 at the Marsa Sports Complex.

Sweiqi United finished fourth in Group B. They beat Marsa by 7 runs in the first quarter-final. On the other hand, Overseas finished second in the same group. They defeated the American University of Malta in the fourth quarter-final of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

That said, here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the first semi-final of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

#3 Arslan Ahmed

Arslan Ahmed is the second-highest wicket-taker for Swieqi United with seven wickets in the ongoing ECS T10 Malta 2021. He has best figures of 3/8 against Gozo.

The right-arm pacer bowled impressively against Marsa in the first quarter-final as well. He picked up a wicket, giving away only six runs from two overs.

#2 Jurg Hirschi

Overseas captain Jurg Hirschi has led from the front with the ball. He is their highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets thus far. Hirschi has bowled with a decent economy as well. He has best figures of 4/13 against Mater Dei.

The skipper will want to come good once again when his side takes on Swieqi United in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Malta 2021.

#1 Imran Ameer

Swieqi United all-rounder Imran Ameer has had a brilliant ECS T10 Malta 2021 with both bat and ball. He is the leading run-scorer for his side with 201 runs from eight games at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 159.52. Moreover, he is also their highest wicket-taker with nine scalps.

Imran Ameer displayed his all-round abilities against Marsa in the quarter-final match. He first scored an unbeaten 41 off just 29 deliveries at a strike rate of 141.4. Later on, he returned to pick up a couple of wickets as well. His all-round show powered Swieqi United into the semis.

