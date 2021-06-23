SWU vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Malta - June 24, 2021

Swieqi United will take on Overseas in the 39th and 40th matches of ECS T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Club on Thursday.

Swieqi United are having a poor tournament, as they have won just one of their six games. They lost to Gozo by 25 runs in their previous match and are almost out of the reckoning for the next stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Overseas are second in the points table, with four wins and two defeats. They are well on course to get into the knockouts of the tournament. Overseas beat Gozo by nine wickets in their previous encounter.

Squads to choose from:

Swieqi United

Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Ijaz Hussain, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Hamza Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Subeendran Chandran, Tanveer Ahmed, Ajay Mazi, Mustafa Malik, Umar Khan, Vishavjit Hiran, Anil Qadir, Imran Ameer.

Overseas

Gerald Sant, Henry Redknap, Tariq Jawed, Tim Cleasby, Alex Meears, Aron Oulton, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Jean Pierre Ford, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Rossouw, Eldon Pillay, Jurg Hirschi, Matthew Towns, Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne.

Probable Playing XIs

Swieqi United

Imran Ameer, Ajay Mazi, Hamza Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Anil Qadir (c & wk), Umar Khan, Iftikhar Hussain, Aqeel Raza, Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmed.

Overseas

Heinrich Gericke, Michael Hart, Jurg Hirschi (c), Charl Kleinepunte, Clyde Palmer (wk), Gerald Sant, Christo Viljoen, Andy Naudi, Deon Vosloo, David Marks, Callum Burke.

Match Details

Match: Swieqi United vs Overseas, Matches 39 and 40.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Date and Time (IST): 24th June, 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM.

Pitch Report

It’s a good batting wicket, with bowlers getting some fair share of assistance in the middle overs. Teams have scored 150-200 runs, which is evident of the flatness of the wicket.

The average first-innings score is 120 runs, with teams batting first having a better record on this track.

ECS T10 Malta 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SWU vs OVR)

SWU vs OVR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir, Charl Kleinepunte, Andy Naudi, Atta Rabi, Jurg Hirschi, Callum Burke, Aqeel Raza, Iftikhar Hussain, Bilal Khan, David Marks.

Captain: Jurg Hirschi, Vice-captain: Callum Burke.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Ajay Mazi, Charl Kleinepunte, Andy Naudi, Atta Rabi, Jurg Hirschi, Callum Burke, Umar Khan, Iftikhar Hussain, Bilal Khan, David Marks.

Captain: Heinrich Gericke. Vice-captain: Umar Khan.

Edited by Bhargav