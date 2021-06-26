SWU vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta 1st Semi-final - June 26, 2021

Swieqi United will be up against Overseas in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Complex on Saturday.

Swieqi United finished in the penultimate position in Group B with just two wins from their eight league stage matches. In what can be called the biggest upset of the ECS T10 Malta, Swieqi United defeated defending champions Marsa in the quarter-finals. Following the win, they will be high on confidence and will want to remain in contention for the trophy.

Overseas, on the other hand, sealed their place in the last four with an eight-wicket victory over the American University of Malta in the quarter-finals. Prior to that, they finished second in Group B, winning five of their eight league stage matches. Overseas, who have already defeated Swieqi United twice this season, will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins over them and eventually make it to the ECS T10 Malta final.

Squads to choose from

Swieqi United

Arslan Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Anil Qadir (C & WK), Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Imran Ameer, Ajay Mazi, Aqeel Raza, Hamza Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Umar Khan, Muhammad Sufian, Subeendran Chandran, Vishavjit Hira, Ali Khan, Mustafa Malik, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad and Khurram Khan.

Overseas

Gerald Sant, Henry Redknap, Tariq Jawed, Tim Cleasby, Alex Meears, Aron Oulton, Deon Vosloo, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Jean Pierre Ford, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Rossouw, Eldon Pillay, Jurg Hirschi (C), Matthew Towns, Clyde Palmer (WK), Heinrich Gericke and Sean Byrne.

Probable Playing XIs

Swieqi United

Anil Qadir (C & WK), Imran Ameer, Arslan Ahmed, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Ajay Mazi, Umar Khan, Aqeel Raza, Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmed.

Overseas

Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Michael Hart, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Jurg Hirschi (C), Deon Vosloo, David Marks, Clyde Palmer (WK), Ethan Xuereb.

Match Details

Match: Swieqi United vs Overseas, 1st Semi-final, ECS T10 Malta

Date & Time: 26th June 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex is a balanced one, which has something to offer to both the batsmen and bowlers. While the batters will enjoy playing on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries on offer, the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. The spinners should also come into play as the ECS T10 Malta game progresses. The average first innings score at the venue is 95 runs.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SWU vs OVR)

SWU vs OVR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Deon Vosloo, Andrew Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Atta Rabi, Imran Ameer, Bilal Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Umar Khan, Jurg Hirschi.

Captain: Imran Ameer. Vice-captain: Andrew Naudi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Deon Vosloo, Andrew Naudi, Atta Rabi, Imran Ameer, Callum Burke, Bilal Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Umar Khan, Jurg Hirschi, David Marks.

Captain: Imran Ameer. Vice-captain: Bilal Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar