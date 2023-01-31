SWU vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 5

The fifth game of the ECS T10 Malta will see Swieqi United (SWU) square off against Royal Strikers (RST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday (January 31). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SWU vs RST Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first games of the season after a successful domestic campaign. Swieqi have many in-form players, while the Strikers have a young squad. Swieqi will give it their all to win the game, but the Strikers are expected to prevail.

SWU vs RST Match Details

The fifth game of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on January 31 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SWU vs RST, Match 5

Date and Time: January 31, 2023;1:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically smart should be able to score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here was abandoned due to rain.

SWU vs RST Form Guide

SWU - Will be playing their first game

RST - Will be playing their first game

SWU vs RST Probable Playing XIs

SWU

No injury update

Imran Ameer (c), Anil Qadir, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Ajmal, Waqar Afridi, Umar Ullah, Bilal Qadir, Hari Krishnan (wk), Amrit Singh-I, Steve Martin, Asid Mehmood

RST

No injury update

Sanish Mani, Sebin Thomas, Uday Maclean, Ashwin Raju (c), J Mathew, Manuel Augustine (wk), Chanjal Sudarsanan, Praveen John, Rahul Narayanan, Santhu Santhoshkumar, Sanjay Sanju

SWU vs RST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Augustine

Augustine is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. H Krishnan is another good pick.

Batters

K Koppaka

Koppaka and A Qadir are the two best batter picks. S Mani played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

I Ameer

Ameer and V Yadav are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Mohammed is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Jerome

The top bowler picks are A Ahmed and J Jerome. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Abraham is another good pick.

SWU vs RST match captain and vice-captain choices

I Ameer

Ameer bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

K Koppaka

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Koppaka the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for SWU vs RST, Match 5

I Ameer

K Koppaka

V Yadav

A Qadir

S Mani

Swieqi United vs Royal Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Swieqi United vs Royal Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Augustine, H Krishnan

Batters: A Qadir, K Koppaka, S Mani

All-rounders: I Ameer, S Mohammed, V Yadav

Bowlers: J Jerome, A Ahmed, R Abraham

Swieqi United vs Royal Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Augustine, H Krishnan

Batters: A Qadir, K Koppaka

All-rounders: I Ameer, S Mohammed, V Yadav, B Qadir, A Alocious

Bowlers: J Jerome, A Ahmed

