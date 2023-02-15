SWU vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 67 and 68

Swieqi United (SWU) will take on the Southern Crusaders (SOC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SWU vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Swieqi United have had a great time in the tournament so far. They have played 12 matches in the tournament and have managed to win 10 of them. They are currently at the top of the points table with 22 points and will try to maintain their momentum with a win in the next set of matches.

Southern Crusaders, on the other hand, are having a decent tournament. They too have played 12 matches in the tournament and have managed to win seven of them. The Crusaders are currently fourth in the points table and will try to climb the ladder in the points table with a win in this set of matches.

SWU vs SOC Match Details, ECS T10 Malta

The 67th and 68th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 15 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The matches are set to take place at 6.40 pm and 8.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWU vs SOC, ECS T10 Malta, Match 67 and 68

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, 6.40 pm and 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SWU vs SOC Pitch Report

The wicket at Marsa Sports Club has been very good for batting. Hundred plus totals have been achieved on a regular basis here. The team winning the toss might look to bat first on the wicket.

SWU vs SOC probable playing XIs for today’s match

SWU Injury/Team News

No major updates.

SWU Probable Playing XI

Vibhor Yadav, Imran Ameer, Qasim Muhammad, Anil Qadir, Waqar Afridi, Steve Martin, Muhammad Ajmal, Umar Ullah, Adyan Hassan, Bilal Qadir, and Hari Krishnan-l.

SOC Injury / Team News

No major updates.

SOC Probable Playing XI

Basil George, Ryan Bastiansz, Affy Khan, Zeshan Yousaf, Michael Goonetilleke, Mahabub Rahman, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gulfraz Masih, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Shahin Hussain, and Vidusha Rashmika.

SWU vs SOC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Affy Khan

Affy Khan has been very consistent with the bat in this tournament. He has scored quick runs on a consistent basis and has also done a great job behind the stumps. Affy Khan is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Qasim Muhammad

Qasim Muhammad is known to play his shots right from the start. He bats in the top order and as a result has a chance to face quite a few numbers of deliveries. Qasim Muhammad is the best pick from the batters category.

All-rounder

Basil George

Basil George opens the innings for his team and could also impact the match with the ball in hand. His ability to pick up points in both innings of the match makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Bilal Qadir

Bilal Qadir can be a very effective bowler. He has enough variations to pick up wickets both at the beginning of an innings and at the death overs. This makes him the best bowler pick of the match.

SWU vs SOC match captain and vice-captain choices

Vibhor Yadav

Vibhor Yadav opens the innings for his team. He can also be very impactful in a match with the ball. Yadav's all-round ability makes him the best pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Basil George

Basil George is a great asset to his team. He is a top-order batter and also bowls some important overs for the team. George can pick up points at any stage in a match and this makes him the best captain or vice-captain pick for the contest.

Five Must-picks for SWU vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Basil George

Vibhor Yadav

Bilal Qadir

Waqar Afridi

Qasim Muhammad

SWU vs SOC match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting and top-order batters, as well as all-rounders who can play aggressively are good picks for the match.

SWU vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 67 and 68, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Affy Khan

Batters: R Bastiansz, I Ameer, Qasim Muhammad

All-rounders: Z Yousaf, Basil George, Vibhor Yadav, Waqar Afridi

Bowlers: A Ahmed, Bilal Qadir, M Rahman

SWU vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 67 and 68, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Affy Khan

Batters: R Bastiansz, I Ameer, Qasim Muhammad

All-rounders: Z Yousaf, Basil George, Vibhor Yadav, Waqar Afridi

Bowlers: A Ahmed, Bilal Qadir, M Rahman

