SWU vs VLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 80 and 81

Swieqi United (SWU) will take on the Victoria Lions (VLS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Monday, February 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTD vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Swieqi United are having a wonderful run in this tournament. They have played eight matches and have managed to win all of them. They are currently at the top of the points table and will be looking to solidify their position at the top with a win in the next set of matches.

Victoria Lions, on the other hand, are having a terrible time. They have played eight matches and have lost all of them. The Lions are currently at the bottom of the table.

Although it is a battle of the extremes in the points table, both the teams will be looking to win the match and it promises to be an exciting encounter.

SWU vs VLS Match Details, ECS T10 Malta

The 80th and 81st matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 20 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The matches are set to take place at 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWU vs VLS, ECS T10 Malta, Match 80 and 81

Date and Time: February 20, 2022, 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SWU vs VLS Pitch Report

The pitch has been a good batting track. The batters will get their chance to score runs and a high scoring encounter can be expected.

SWU vs VLS probable playing XIs for today’s match

SWU Injury/Team News

No major updates.

SWU Probable Playing XI

Vibhor Yadav, Imran Ameer, Waqar Afridi, Hari Krishnan, Anil Qadir, Amrit Singh-I, Qasim Muhammad, Asid Mehmood, Bilal Qadir, Arslan Ahmed, and Umar Ullah.

VLS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VLS Probable Playing XI

Rohan Rajan, Pradeep Pushpangadan, Jithin Jinesh, Vimal Pillai, Alwin John, Adhith Rajan, Milton Devasia, Krishna Kumar-I, Abdul Madambillath, Sheil Peter, and Tamil Selvan.

SWU vs VLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Pradeep Pushpangadan

Pradeep Pushpangadan has been good with the bat in the tournament. His recent form with the bat makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Imran Ameer

Imran Ameer has been brilliant with the bat in the tournament. He played a vital role in the last match that he played. Ameer will be a very good pick from the batters category in this match.

All-rounder

Vibhor Yadav

Vibhor Yadav opens the innnings for his team and also plays a vital role with the ball. He has the ability to change the course of a match with both of his trades, which makes him a very crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Bilal Qadir

Bilal Qadir has been especially effective with the ball in the death phase of the innings. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and this makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

SWU vs VLS Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Vibhor Yadav

Vibhor Yadav has been doing it all for his team in this tournament. His brilliant all-round form makes him the best pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Qasim Muhammad

Qasim Muhammad has been doing a great job with the bat in the tournament. His consistency in scoring quick runs makes Muhammad a very safe choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the team.

Five Must-picks for SWU vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Qasim Muhammad

Imran Ameer

Vibhor Yadav

Waqar Afridi

Bilal Qadir

SWU vs VLS match expert tips

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club has been very good for batting. Players who bat in the top order and also bowl a couple of overs for the team will be great picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more such fantasy tips, click here.

SWU vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 80 and 81, Head-to-Head League

SWU vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 80 and 81, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Pradeep Pushpangadan

Batters: I Ameer, Qasim Muhammad, V Pillai

All-rounders: M Devasia, Alwin John, Vibhor Yadav, Waqar Afridi

Bowlers: A Ahmed, Bilal Qadir, U Ullah Khan

SWU vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 80 and 81, Grand League

SWU vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 80 and 81, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Pradeep Pushpangadan

Batters: I Ameer, Qasim Muhammad, V Pillai

All-rounders: M Devasia, Alwin John, Vibhor Yadav, Waqar Afridi

Bowlers: A Ahmed, Bilal Qadir, U Ullah Khan

Poll : 0 votes