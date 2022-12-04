SWZ vs NIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC T20I World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will see Eswatini (SWZ) squaring off against Nigeria (NIG) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali, Rwanda, on Sunday, December 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SWZ vs NIG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Nigeria have won both of their last two matches and will try to continue their dominating form. Eswatini, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament.

Eswatini will give it their all to win the match, but Nigeria have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SWZ vs NIG Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will be played on December 4 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SWZ vs NIG, Match 10

Date and Time: December 4, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The match played on this pitch was between Eswatini and Mozambique, with a total of 301 runs at a loss of six wickets.

SWZ vs NIG Form Guide

SWZ - L W L

NIG - W W

SWZ vs NIG Probable Playing XI

SWZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Naeem Gull, Christiaan Forbes, Tarun Sandeep (wk), Eric Phiri, Melusi Magagula, Haris Rashid, Mancoba Jele, Adil Butt I, Dinesh Polpitiya, Umair Qasim, Mohemmed Alamgir

NIG Playing XI

No injury updates

Sylvester Okpe (c), Ademola Onikoyi, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Isaac Okpe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Peter Aho, Akhere Isesele, Prosper Useni, Chiemelie Udekwe, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ridwan Abdulkareem

SWZ vs NIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Sandeep

T Sandeep is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. N Gull is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Onikoyi

S Runsewe and A Onikoyi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Onwuzulike has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Butt

H Rashid and A Butt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. M Magagula is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Polpitiya

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Okpe and D Polpitiya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Useni is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SWZ vs NIG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Butt

A Butt is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has already smashed 74 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

P Aho

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make K Irakoze the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. He has taken five wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SWZ vs NIG, Match 10

A Butt

P Aho

H Rashid

T Sandeep

P Polpitiya

Eswatini vs Nigeria Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eswatini vs Nigeria Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Sandeep, N Gull

Batters: A Onikoyi, S Runsewe, C Onwuzulike

All-rounders: A Butt, H Rashid, M Magagula

Bowlers: D Polpitiya, P Useni, S Okpe

Eswatini vs Nigeria Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Sandeep

Batters: A Onikoyi, S Runsewe, S Forbes

All-rounders: A Butt, H Rashid, M Magagula, P Aho

Bowlers: D Polpitiya, P Useni, C Udekwe

