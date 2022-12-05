SWZ vs SIL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for T20I World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 14

Match 14 of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will see Eswatini squaring off against Sierra Leone (SWZ vs SIL) on Monday, December 5. The Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SWZ vs SIL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

Sierra Leone have won one of their last three matches and are desperately trying to make a comeback in the tournament. Eswatini, meanwhile, have fared marginally worse than their upcoming opponents, winning just one of their last four matches in this year's tournament.

Eswatini will give it their all to win the match, but Sierra Leone have a better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

SWZ vs SIL Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will be played on Dec. 5 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SWZ vs SIL, Match 14, ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022.

Date and Time: December 5, 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali will provide plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Gambia and Nigeria, where a total of 85 runs were scored at a loss of 11 combined wickets.

SWZ vs SIL Form Guide

Eswatini - Won one of their last four matches.

Sierra Leone - Won one of their last three matches.

SWZ vs SIL Probable Playing XI

SWZ injury update

No major injuries for Eswatini heading into this crunch clash.

SWZ Predicted XI

Naeem Gull, Christiaan Forbes, Tarun Sandeep (wk), Eric Phiri, Melusi Magagula, Haris Rashid, Mancoba Jele, Adil Butt, Dinesh Polpitiya, Umair Qasim, Mohemmed Alamgir.

SIL injury update

No major injuries for Sierra Leone ahead of this key encounter.

SIL Predicted XI

Mohammad Shamshad Khan, George Ngegba (c), Chernoh Bah, Zahid Khan, John Bangura (wk), Abass Gbla, Samuel Conteh, George Sesay, Raymond Coker, Lansana Lamin, Miniru Kpaka.

SWZ vs SIL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Sandeep

T Sandeep is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

J Bangura is another good pick for your Dream11 team for this match.

Batters

A Turay

L Lamin and A Turay are the two best batter picks for SWZ vs SIL Dream11 fantasy team. W Dlamini has played exceptionally well in the last few matches and is also a decent option for you to consider.

All-rounders

A Butt

G Ngegba and A Butt are the best all-rounder picks for your fantasy team. The duo are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs, thus maximizing their potential for scoring points.

M Magagula is another good pick for your Dream11 team for this match.

Bowlers

D Polpitiya

The top bowler fantasy picks for this match are G Sesay and D Polpitiya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

U Qasim is another good pick for your Dream11 team for this match.

SWZ vs SIL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Butt

A Butt is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. Butt is in good form as well, having smashed 124 runs and taken five wickets in his last four matches.

M Magagula

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make M Magagula the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death overs and has taken seven wickets in his last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SWZ vs SIL, Match 14

A Butt

M Magagula

T Sandeep

G Ngegba

D Polpitiya

Eswatini vs Sierra Leone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is likely to provide opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SWZ vs SIL Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Eswatini vs Sierra Leone Dream11 Fantasy team suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: T Sandeep, J Bangura.

Batters: A Turay, L Lamin, W Dlamini.

All-rounders: A Butt, G Ngegba, M Magagula.

Bowlers: D Polpitiya, U Qasim, G Sesay.

Eswatini vs Sierra Leone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Eswatini vs Sierra Leone Dream11 Fantasy team suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Sandeep.

Batters: A Turay, L Lamin, A Gbla.

All-rounders: A Butt, G Ngegba, M Magagula, H Rashid.

Bowlers: D Polpitiya, M Jele, G Sesay.

