SWZ vs TAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will see Eswatini (SWZ) squaring off against Tanzania (TAN) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Tuesday, December 6.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SWZ vs TAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Tanzania have won all of their last three matches and will try to continue their dominance in the tournament. Eswatini, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches.

Eswatini will give it their all to win the match but Tanzania have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SWZ vs TAN Match Details

The 17th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will be played on December 6 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST.

SWZ vs TAN, Match 17

Date and Time: 6th December 2022, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Cameroon and Nigeria, where a total of 103 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

SWZ vs TAN Form Guide

SWZ - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

TAN - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

SWZ vs TAN Probable Playing XI

SWZ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohammad Shamshad Khan, George Ngegba, Alusine Turay, Zahid Khan, John Bangura (wk), Abass Gbla, Samuel Conteh, George Sesay, Raymond Coker, Lansana Lamin, Miniru Kpaka.

TAN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abhik Patwa, Amal Puthenpulrayi Rajeevan (wk), Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Akhil Anil, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Salum Jumbe Ally, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Omary Kitunda, Yalinde Nkanya, Ivan Seleman.

SWZ vs TAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Sandeep

T Sandeep is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. N Gull is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

I Selemani

A Anil and I Selemani are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. E Phiri has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Butt

M Magagula and A Butt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Thakor is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Y Maurice

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Anantkumar and Y Maurice. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mpeka is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SWZ vs TAN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Butt

A Butt is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. Butt has already smashed 146 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last five matches.

M Magagula

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make M Magagula the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. He has taken eight wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for SWZ vs TAN, Match 17

M Magagula

A Butt

Y Maurice

H Rashid

S Thakor

Eswatini vs Tanzania Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eswatini vs Tanzania Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Sandeep.

Batters: A Anil, E Phiri, I Selemani.

All-rounders: A Butt, H Rashid, S Thakor, M Magagula.

Bowlers: A Mpeka, Y Maurice, H Anantkumar.

Eswatini vs Tanzania Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Sandeep.

Batters: A Anil, A Patwa, I Selemani.

All-rounders: A Butt, H Rashid, S Thakor, M Magagula.

Bowlers: D Polpitiya, Y Maurice, H Anantkumar.

