SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 55

Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) will take on Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) in match number 55 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Sydney Sixers Women are reeling at the bottom of the WBBL 2021 points table, having mustered just four wins from 13 games. If they manage to win the upcoming game, they will avoid a wooden spoon finish. Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers Women are sitting pretty at the top of the standings. They have eight wins and three losses apart from two no-results.

SS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Match Details

SS-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 55

Date & Time: November 20th 2021, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The games at the Adelaide Oval haven't really been high-scoring ones in WBBL 2021. However, it is usually a good track to bat on as the batters enjoy the ball coming on to the bat nicely. On the bowling front, there could be some turn available for the spinners.

Today’s SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney has been in magnificent form with the bat in WBBL 2021. She has amassed 502 runs at an average of 55.77 and a strike rate of 133.51.

Batter

Shafali Verma has had an inconsistent run in WBBL 2021. The 17-year-old top-order batter has mustered 164 runs, including a couple of half-centuries.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine has been in splendid form with both the bat and ball in WBBL 2021. The New Zealand all-rounder has aggregated 389 runs and taken nine wickets.

Bowlers

Alana King has been consistent with the ball in the tournament, picking up 13 wickets in 11 innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sophie Devine (PS-W): 839 points

Beth Mooney (PS-W): 765 points

Heather Graham (PS-W): 699 points

Ellyse Perry (SS-W): 583 points

Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W): 582 points

Important stats for SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Beth Mooney: 502 runs

Sophie Devine: 389 runs & 9 wickets

Heather Graham: 140 runs & 15 wickets

Ellyse Perry: 319 runs & 5 wickets

Ashleigh Gardner: 197 runs & 7 wickets

SS-W vs PS-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Maitlan Brown, Alana King, Lauren Cheatle

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

Dream11 Team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Angela Reakes, Shafali Verma, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Alana King, Radha Yadav, Lilly Mills

Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Heather Graham

