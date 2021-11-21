SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 55

Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) will take on Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) in match number 55 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Sydney Sixers Women are reeling at the bottom of the WBBL 2021 points table, having mustered just four wins from 13 games. If they manage to win the upcoming game, they will avoid a wooden spoon finish. Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers Women are sitting pretty at the top of the standings. They have eight wins and three losses apart from two no-results.
SS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing 11 today
Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes
Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo
Match Details
SS-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 55
Date & Time: November 20th 2021, 4:45 AM IST
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pitch Report
The games at the Adelaide Oval haven't really been high-scoring ones in WBBL 2021. However, it is usually a good track to bat on as the batters enjoy the ball coming on to the bat nicely. On the bowling front, there could be some turn available for the spinners.
Today’s SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Beth Mooney has been in magnificent form with the bat in WBBL 2021. She has amassed 502 runs at an average of 55.77 and a strike rate of 133.51.
Batter
Shafali Verma has had an inconsistent run in WBBL 2021. The 17-year-old top-order batter has mustered 164 runs, including a couple of half-centuries.
All-rounder
Sophie Devine has been in splendid form with both the bat and ball in WBBL 2021. The New Zealand all-rounder has aggregated 389 runs and taken nine wickets.
Bowlers
Alana King has been consistent with the ball in the tournament, picking up 13 wickets in 11 innings.
Top 5 best players to pick in SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Sophie Devine (PS-W): 839 points
Beth Mooney (PS-W): 765 points
Heather Graham (PS-W): 699 points
Ellyse Perry (SS-W): 583 points
Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W): 582 points
Important stats for SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Beth Mooney: 502 runs
Sophie Devine: 389 runs & 9 wickets
Heather Graham: 140 runs & 15 wickets
Ellyse Perry: 319 runs & 5 wickets
Ashleigh Gardner: 197 runs & 7 wickets
SS-W vs PS-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Maitlan Brown, Alana King, Lauren Cheatle
Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Angela Reakes, Shafali Verma, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Alana King, Radha Yadav, Lilly Mills
Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Heather Graham