SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 46

Sydney Sixers Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women in match number 46 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 at the Harrup Park, Mackay on Sunday.
Both teams are lying in the bottom half of the points table. Sydney Sixers Women have won only four games and have lost six. On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women are reeling at the bottom of the table and have returned with only two wins from 10 games.
SS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing 11 today
Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes
Sydney Thunder Women: Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Isabelle Wong, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Anika Learoyd, Samantha Bates, Kate Peterson
Match Details
Match: SS-W vs ST-W
Date & Time: November 14th 2021, 7:55 AM IST
Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay
Pitch Report
The track at the Harrup Park in Mackay is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the bowlers will be in the game as well. In the two games played at this venue in this tournament, there was some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners found turn as well.
Today’s SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Tahlia Wilson has been very good behind the stumps and has chipped in with 123 runs in this tournament.
Batters
Smriti Mandhana has been getting some solid starts in this WBBL and has aggregated 189 runs while striking at 118.86.
All-rounders
Ashleigh Gardner is in top form with both bat and ball. She has accumulated 197 runs and has returned with seven scalps with the ball.
Deepti Sharma has been superb all-round. The Indian off-spinning all-rounder has scored 152 runs and has taken 10 wickets in this competition.
Bowlers
Hannah Darlington is at the top of the wicket charts for Sydney Thunder Women in this WBBL. She has returned with 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.47.
Top 5 best players to pick in SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W): 558 points
Deepti Sharma (ST-W): 540 points
Nicole Bolton (SS-W): 527 points
Ellyse Perry (SS-W): 517 points
Hannah Darlington (ST-W): 466 points
Important stats for SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Ashleigh Gardner: 197 runs & 7 wickets
Ellyse Perry: 270 runs & 5 wickets
Deepti Sharma: 152 runs & 10 wickets
Hannah Darlington: 12 wickets
SS-W vs ST-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahlia Wilson, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Phoebe Litchfield, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Isabelle Wong
Captain: Ashleigh Gardner Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Angela Reakes, Phoebe Litchfield, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Radha Yadav
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Captain: Ellyse Perry Vice-captain: Hannah Darlington