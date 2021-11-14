SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 46

Sydney Sixers Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women in match number 46 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 at the Harrup Park, Mackay on Sunday.

Both teams are lying in the bottom half of the points table. Sydney Sixers Women have won only four games and have lost six. On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women are reeling at the bottom of the table and have returned with only two wins from 10 games.

SS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing 11 today

Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes

Sydney Thunder Women: Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Isabelle Wong, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Anika Learoyd, Samantha Bates, Kate Peterson

Match Details

Match: SS-W vs ST-W

Date & Time: November 14th 2021, 7:55 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Pitch Report

The track at the Harrup Park in Mackay is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the bowlers will be in the game as well. In the two games played at this venue in this tournament, there was some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners found turn as well.

Today’s SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tahlia Wilson has been very good behind the stumps and has chipped in with 123 runs in this tournament.

Batters

Smriti Mandhana has been getting some solid starts in this WBBL and has aggregated 189 runs while striking at 118.86.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner is in top form with both bat and ball. She has accumulated 197 runs and has returned with seven scalps with the ball.

Deepti Sharma has been superb all-round. The Indian off-spinning all-rounder has scored 152 runs and has taken 10 wickets in this competition.

Bowlers

Hannah Darlington is at the top of the wicket charts for Sydney Thunder Women in this WBBL. She has returned with 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.47.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W): 558 points

Deepti Sharma (ST-W): 540 points

Nicole Bolton (SS-W): 527 points

Ellyse Perry (SS-W): 517 points

Hannah Darlington (ST-W): 466 points

Important stats for SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ashleigh Gardner: 197 runs & 7 wickets

Ellyse Perry: 270 runs & 5 wickets

Deepti Sharma: 152 runs & 10 wickets

Hannah Darlington: 12 wickets

SS-W vs ST-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahlia Wilson, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Phoebe Litchfield, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Isabelle Wong

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

Dream11 Team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Angela Reakes, Phoebe Litchfield, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Radha Yadav

Captain: Ellyse Perry Vice-captain: Hannah Darlington

Edited by Samya Majumdar