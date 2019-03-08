Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Group A, Bengal vs Maharashtra: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 9th, 2019

In the first of four matches on Saturday, a formidable Bengal side face an upbeat Maharashtra side boasting the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Ankit Bawne. Both teams head into the match looking for a win as the competition gets tougher by the day. While Maharashtra's bowlers have delivered more often than not, a top-heavy Bengal side have also done well with Saha and Easwaran amongst the few centurions in this year's edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019. With both teams set to face each other at the Emerald High School Ground, another closely fought match is in store for fantasy players alike which makes this contest a must-watch one.

Squads to choose from

Bengal

Ayan Bhattacharjee, Manoj Tiwary, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Ashok Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Shreevats Goswami, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Ritwik Chowdhury, Wriddhiman Saha, Kanishk Seth, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed

Maharashtra

Rahul Tripathi, Naushad Shaikh, Ankit Bawne, Satyajeet Bachhav, Samad Fallah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Swapnil Gugale, Divyang Himganekar, Rohit Motwani, Nikhil Naik, Vijay Zol, Vishal Gite, Hitesh Walunj, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale, Azim Kazi

Playing XI Updates

Bengal have a top order worth envying with Wriddhiman Saha and Shreevats Goswami constituting a very good opening pair while the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Manoj Tiwary provide the stability with their skill-set. The bowling is also fairly strong with former India bowler, Ashoke Dinda leading the way with 11 wickets to his name with Ishan Porel and Sayan Ghosh ably supporting him. Vivek Singh has also been consistent for them and will be one to watch out for.

Possible XI: Saha(WK), Goswami, Easwaran, Tiwary(C), Ritwik, Vivek, Pramanik, Dinda, Porel, Shahbaz and Sayan.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra have been fairly solid with bat and ball as the likes of Vishal Gite and Samad Fallah have been sensational with the ball in hand. India A regulars, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Ankit Bawne form the backbone of this side, for whom Naushad Shaikh's explosiveness in top order has complemented the aforementioned trio. They do enter this match as the underdogs but are good for an upset over one of the heavyweights of the domestic circuit.

Possible XI: Tripathi (C), Gaikwad, Shaikh, Bawne, Naik(WK), Walunj, Fallah, Kazi, Bachhav, Gite and Divyang.

Match Details

Bengal vs Maharashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group A

9th March 2019, 9:30 AM IST

Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Pitch Report

140 seems to be a match-winning score at this ground with spinners finding turn to exploit against the opposition batsmen. Top order batsmen are key to their respective team's cause as stroke play becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha is the preferred wicket-keeper with his experience and skill bound to come in handy after a forgetful outing against Railways.

Batsmen: Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in good form and are great picks to have in the side while the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Manoj Tiwary and Shreevats Goswami are also viable options to have in the side.

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed has put in good performances for Bengal and is one to watch out for. Along with him, Naushad Shaikh is also a handy option to have in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Samad Fallah's pace and swing is a must-have in the side alongside the duo of Dinda and Sayan Ghosh. One of Vishal Gite and Divyang can also prove to be a worthwhile option on Saturday.

Captain: Abhimanyu Easwaran missed out after a promising start against Railways and could come off against a good Maharashtra side. Along with him, Ruturaj Gaikwad is also a good option to have in your team as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Shreevats Goswami, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ashoke Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Samah Fallah and Vishal Gite. Captain: Abhimanyu Easwaran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shreevats Goswami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Vivek Singh, Ashoke Dinda, Ishan Porel, Samad Fallah and Satyajeet Bachhav. Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

