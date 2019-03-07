Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Group A, Bengal vs Railways: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 8th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second match of Group A in the Super League, underdogs, Railways face a formidable Bengal side at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore. Railways had a memorable league stage where they beat a star-studded Mumbai side whereas a Bengal side filled with experience and talent were able to book their place in the latter stages with a couple of good performances from their bowlers. With a low-scoring encounter on offer this Friday, a highly competitive match is on the cards with underdogs, Railways looking to continue their dream run and strike a telling blow upon Manoj Tiwary and co.

Squads to choose from:

Bengal:

Ayan Bhattacharjee, Manoj Tiwary, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Ashok Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Shreevats Goswami, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Ritwik Chowdhury, Wriddhiman Saha, Kanishk Seth, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed

Railways:

Prashant Gupta, Anureet Singh, Ashish Yadav, Prashant Awasthi, Gandhar Bhatawadekar, Mrunal Devdhar, Abhinav Dixit, Amit Chopra, Harsh Tyagi, Manjeet Singh, Amit Mishra, Ambikeshwar Mishra, Amit Paunikar, Pratham Singh, Krishnakant Upadhyay

Playing XI Updates:

Bengal:

No changes are expected of the Bengal side that won their last match against Odisha with SRH duo, Wriddhiman Saha and Shreevats Goswami opening the batting for them. In Abhimanyu Easwaran and Manoj Tiwary, they have a lot of experience which is bound to come in handy against Railways. The bowling unit has also delivered with young, Ishan Porel picking three wickets in their previous match. Ashok Dinda and Sayan Ghosh have also done well for Bengal and will be key on Friday.

Possible XI: Saha(WK), Goswami, Easwaran, Tiwary(C), Ritwik, Vivek, Ayan, Dinda, Porel, Shahbaz and Sayan.

Railways:

Inspite of a loss to Punjab in the previous match, Railways will be happy with how they have performed so far in the tournament. Openers, Mrunal Devdhar and Pratham Singh are in very good form with the likes of Paunikar and Awasthi also performing well for them. The bowling has their strength with Anureet Singh leading the way along with former UP pacer, Amit Mishra.

Possible XI: Mrunal, Pratham, Prashant, Awasthi, Paunikar, Yadav(WK), Anureet(C), Dixit, Mishra, Upadhyay and Gandhar

Match Details:

Bengal vs Railways, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group A

8th March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Pitch Report:

Low scoring matches are the current trend at the Emerald High School with spinners finding turn to exploit against the hapless batsmen. Top order batsmen are key to their respective team's cause as stroke play becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Saha is the preferred option with the SRH keeper in good form as well at the top of the order for Bengal. Wriddhiman Saha also has ample experience playing for India, making him a great asset to have in the side.

Batsmen: Two of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami and Manoj Tiwary should suffice alongside Railways batsmen, Mrunal Devdhar and Prashant Gupta. All of them are in good form and should prove themselves as worth-while selections come Friday.

All-rounders: Vivek Singh and Ashish Yadav are capable of picking a few wickets and scoring runs towards the end of the innings. While two options can be sufficient, the option of Prashant Awasthi looms large with the Railways player in good form as well.

Bowlers: Ishan Porel and Sayan Ghosh are to be picked ahead of an experienced campaigner, Ashok Dinda with both of them in good wicket-taking form. Along with them, Anureet Singh and Amit Mishra are must have players in the side and should ideally complete the fantasy team.

Captain: Abhimanyu Easwaran has been Bengal's best batsmen with 280 runs to his name. He could add some more runs to his tally with another good innings against a formidable Railways bowling. Along with the likes of Goswami and Devdhar, Easwaran is amongst the available options to choose as captain for this crucial match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Mrunal Devdhar, Prashant Awasthi, Vivek Singh, Ashish Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Anureet Singh and Amit Mishra. Captain: Abhimanyu Easwaran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manoj Tiwary, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mrunal Devdhar, Prashant Singh, Vivek Singh, Ashish Yadav, Anureet Singh, Amit Mishra, Ishan Porel and Sayan Ghosh. Captain: Shreevats Goswami

