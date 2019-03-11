Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Group A, Gujarat vs Bengal: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 12th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 121 // 11 Mar 2019, 18:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

While Gujarat head into their last fixture of the Super League with nothing but pride left to play for, their opponents on Tuesday - Bengal - are in the running to the make it to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.

While Gujarat come into this match with a morale-boosting win over Railways on Monday, Bengal's top order of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saha, and Shreevats Goswami have been pivotal in their campaign so far. With a win essential for Bengal to keep their chances intact, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Bengal:

Ayan Bhattacharjee, Manoj Tiwary, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Ashok Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Shreevats Goswami, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Ritwik Chowdhury, Wriddhiman Saha, Kanishk Seth, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Gujarat:

Kavish Panchal, Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Hiten Mehra, Roosh Kalaria, Manish Sharma, Axar Patel, Hemang Patel, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Parthiv Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Patel, Piyush Tanwar, Dhruv Raval, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Yash Gardharia, Jayveer Parmar, Kshitij Patel

Playing XI Updates:

Bengal:

Advertisement

Bengal head into this match as the firm favourites with the likes of Goswami and Writtick Chatterjee firing against Jharkhand. Bengal would be delighted with Shahbaz Ahmed's emergence with bat and ball, and will be hoping for another good performance from him. The bowling unit looks fairly settled, and Ashoke Dinda is in good wicket-taking form despite expensive outings over the last few games.

Possible XI: Saha(WK), Goswami, Easwaran, Tiwary(C), Writtick, Vivek, Ahmed, Dinda, Ayan, Sayan, and Porel.

Gujarat:

Parthiv Patel should bat at the top of the order while Tanwar's performance against Railways bodes well for the Gujaratis. Priyank Panchal hasn't fired for them yet and would be expected to put in a match-defining performance if they are to salvage some lost pride against Bengal.

Possible XI: Parthiv(WK), Panchal(C), Tanwar, Karan, Axar, Gandhi, Chawla, Arzan, Hemang, Kavish and Tejas.

Match Details:

Gujarat vs Bengal, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group A

12th March 2019, 5:30 PM IST

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Pitch Report:

A competitive match is in store with the pitch offering something for everyone. Pacers should enjoy the conditions with the new ball while spin could play a critical role in restricting either side to an under-par total.

Both matches on Saturday saw scores ranging from 130-150 indicating a pitch on the slower side of things. Batters will need to apply themselves and bat for longer periods if they are to succeed over here.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Parthiv Patel is the preferred option with his experience bound to come in handy on Tuesday. Although Saha is in good touch as well, Parthiv should get the nod over him.

Batsmen: Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal are must-haves in the side with both top order batsmen capable of scoring big runs. Shreevats Goswami scored a masterful fifty in the previous game and should prove to be a worth-while pick if selected, while Chirag Gandhi can also be opted for at the expense of Panchal.

All-rounders: Gujarat all-rounders Piyush Chawla and Axar Patel are great players to have in the side, while one of Ahmed or Vivek Singh should be sufficient as the third all-rounder.

Bowlers: Arzan Nagwaswalla and Ashoke Dinda have been at their best in recent games and should be persisted with. One out of Porel and Ghosh should suffice in rounding off the bowling department. Hemang Patel is also a viable option, with the Gujarat bowler capable of picking a wicket or two in the last game.

Captain: Priyank Panchal is due for a big score and should be ideally selected as captain. His unquestionable ability is bound to bring a lot of points, while the likes of Axar Patel and Abhimanyu Easwaran are also great options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parthiv Patel(WK), Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Piyush Chawla, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ashoke Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Hemang Patel and Arzan Nagwaswalla. Captain: Priyank Panchal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parthiv Patel(WK), Chirag Gandhi, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Piyush Chawla, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ashoke Dinda, Ishan Porel, Hemang Patel and Arzan Nagwaswalla. Captain: Axar Patel

Advertisement