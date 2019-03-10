Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Group A, Gujarat vs Railways: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 11th, 2019

In the first game on Monday, Railways and Gujarat play each other in what is a dead rubber, with both teams having lost their previous matches in the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.

Gujarat were subjected to two disheartening defeats and will be looking to finish on a high in their remaining matches while for the Railways, they will hope to add more reasons to remember what has been a remarkable season for them.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Gujarat:

Kavish Panchal, Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Hiten Mehra, Roosh Kalaria, Manish Sharma, Axar Patel, Hemang Patel, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Parthiv Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Patel, Piyush Tanwar, Dhruv Raval, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Yash Gardharia, Jayveer Parmar, Kshitij Patel

Railways:

Prashant Gupta, Anureet Singh, Ashish Yadav, Prashant Awasthi, Gandhar Bhatawadekar, Mrunal Devdhar, Abhinav Dixit, Amit Chopra, Harsh Tyagi, Manjeet Singh, Amit Mishra, Ambikeshwar Mishra, Amit Paunikar, Pratham Singh, Krishnakant Upadhyay

Playing XI Updates:

Gujarat:

Not many changes are expected for Gujarat with nothing to lose for them. They require huge performances from Axar Patel and Priyank Panchal if they are to get one over a good Railways side.

Their bowling is also fairly settled with the likes of Piyush Chawla and Arzan Nagwaswalla doing well for them. Chirag Gandhi too has been fairly consistent for them this season.

Possible XI: Rawal(WK), Panchal(C), Tanwar, Karan, Gandhi, Axar, Chawla, Kavish, Hemang, Tejas and Arzan.

Railways:

Railways will be fresh after a day's rest and will hope to get the better of Gujarat, with Pratham Singh and Anureet Singh leading from the front in the batting and bowling departments. Ashish Yadav has been fairly consistent for them with both bat and ball and will be one of their go-to players.

Possible XI: Mrunal, Pratham, Gandhar, Awasthi, Yadav, Paunikar(WK), Amit, Harsh, Anureet(C), Mishra and Upadhyay.

Match Details:

Gujarat vs Railways, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group A

11th March 2019, 9:30 AM IST

Emerald High School Ground, Indore.

Pitch Report:

140 seems to be a match-winning score at this ground with spinners finding some turn. Stroke play becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses hence the top order will be tasked with scoring the bulk of the runs.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Dhruv Raval is the preferred option with the Gujarati capable of providing fast starts at the top of the order. Although Paunikar is in good touch as well, Raval should get the nod.

Batsmen: Priyank Panchal and Pratham Singh are must have players in the side while the likes of Gupta, Gandhi and Devdhar are also viable options to fill the remaining spots. Pratham Singh has 394 runs to his name this season and will look to add some more while Chirag Gandhi also looks set to continue his good run of form.

All-rounders: Ashish Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Axar Patel are all great assets to any team with their respective skill-sets. Axar Patel is Gujarat's best chance of winning the match and should be backed to put in a good performance with both bat and ball.

Bowlers: Anureet Singh and Arzan Nagwaswalla are great selections, with their ability to pick wickets with the new ball, while one of Upadhyay or Tyagi should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Axar Patel and Pratham Singh are the front-runners for captaincy with both players in fine form. Priyank Panchal is also an outside bet, as the Gujarat captain is due a big one.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhruv Raval (WK), Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Mrunal Devdhar, Pratham Singh, Piyush Chawla, Axar Patel, Ashish Yadav, Anureet Singh, Harsh Tyagi and Arzan Nagwaswalla. Captain: Axar Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dhruv Raval (WK), Priyank Panchal, Piyush Tanwar, Mrunal Devdhar, Pratham Singh, Ashish Yadav, Axar Patel, Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, K. Upadhyay and Anureet Singh. Captain: Pratham Singh

