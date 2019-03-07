Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Group B, Delhi vs Jharkhand: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 8th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The reigning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy holders, Delhi, are back in action as they take on the current Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup holders, Vidarbha in what promises to be a mouth watering start to the Group B fixtures on Friday.

Vidarbha have been dismissive of their opponents with only one loss to their name, while Delhi have lived up to their reputation with great performances from their senior players propelling them into the business end of the competition.

With the Holkar Cricket Stadium set to host this epic clash, both teams look evenly matches and set to fight for valuable points on Friday.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi:

Gaurav Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Unmukt Chand, Manjot Kalra, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Suboth Bhati, Pranshu Vijayran, Varun Sood, Anuj Rawat

Vidarbha:

Ravi Jangid, Faiz Fazal, Ganesh Satish, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Rushabh Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Shalabh Shrivastava, Atharwa Taide, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wadkar, Shrikant Wagh, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade

Playing XI Updates:

Delhi:

Delhi is set to revert back to it's strongest eleven with captain, Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini returning for them. The batting unit is among the strongest in the competition with the likes of Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana in the ranks. The presence of Pawan Negi at number eight highlights the depth they have in their possession. In Saini and Ishant, they have one of the most fearsome new ball pairing and are certain to test the Vidarbha batsmen early on.

Possible XI: Dalal, Chand, Shorey, Himmat, Rana, Anuj(WK), Lalit, Negi, Bhati, Ishant and Navdeep.

Vidarbha:

Vidarbha have been fairly impressive throughout the tournament so far with one of their players standing up when it really matters. Rushabh Rathod has been in great form for them with brilliant knocks in his last games while Atharwa Taide's all-round abilities have already made a mark on the tournament. The bowling department is fairly settled with Karnewar and Wakhare performing admirably. Yash Thakur could be replaced with Rajneesh Gurbani with the latter not able to put in the desired performances.

Possible XI: Taide, Jitesh(WK), Wankhede/Srivastava, Fazal(C), Satish, Jangid, Rathod, Karnewar, Wakhare, Wagh and Thakur/Gurbani

Match Details:

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group B

8th March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report:

A competitive match between bat and ball is set to commence at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Pacers have enjoyed bowling here with swing and pace on offer while there are plenty of runs on offer as well for the batsmen, who need to apply themselves as the match proceeds. Anything around 150 could be a match-winning total on this surface considering the strength of both bowling attacks.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With Delhi keeper, Anuj Rawat batting too deep for anyone's liking, Jitesh Sharma is the ideal option to go for. He is capable of providing fast starts at the top of the order, making him more than just a safe option.

Batsmen: Dhruv Shorey and Faiz Fazal are must have players in the side while the likes of Unmukt Chand, Hiten Dalal and Ganesh Satish are all viable options as well. Hiten Dalal has been in good form for Delhi in all formats and is due for a big one as well. With opportunity arising this Friday, we could well witness a Hiten Dalal special against Vidarbha.

All-rounders: Nitish Rana, Atharwa Taide and Lalit Yadav are the perfect set of players to opt for in the fantasy team. While Taide has been in impressive in patches with bat and bowl, Lalit Yadav has been the star of the show for Delhi with vital cameos in the death overs. His pinch hitting abilities are critical to Delhi's fortunes and should be a worth-while option.

Bowlers: Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini are must haves in the team while one of Shrikant Wagh or Thakur should suffice alongside Akshay Wakhare from the Vidarbha bowling unit. All of them are capable of picking a wicket or two and are sure to bring in valuable points to the tally.

Captain: Lalit Yadav and Dhruv Shorey are key players for Delhi, both capable of winning the match on their own. With both of them in good form as well, they can be entrusted with the perks of captaincy with the likes of Atharwa Taide and Nitish Rana amongst the other options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jitesh Sharma (WK), Faiz Fazal, Dhruv Shorey, Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana, Atharwa Taide, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Akshay Wakhare and Shrikant Wagh. Captain: Dhruv Shorey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jitesh Sharma (WK), Faiz Fazal, Dhruv Shorey, Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Akshay Karnewar, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Yash Thakur and Akshay Wakhare. Captain: Lalit Yadav

