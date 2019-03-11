Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Group B, Delhi vs UP: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 11th, 2019

Delhi and UP play each other in what is a dead rubber, with both teams having lost their previous matches in the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019

UP were subjected to two disheartening defeats and will be looking to finish on a high in their remaining matches while for Delhi, they will hope to takeaway positives from what has been a disappointing season for them. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Delhi

Gaurav Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Unmukt Chand, Manjot Kalra, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Suboth Bhati, Pranshu Vijayran, Varun Sood, Anuj Rawat, Vikas Tokas

UP

Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Juyal, Shubham Chaubey, Priyam Garg, Mohit Jangra, Mohsin Khan, Suresh Raina, Samarth Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Shiva Singh, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav, Yash Dayal, Nalin Mishra, Bobby Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Zeeshan Ansari

Playing XI Updates

Delhi

Delhi are also not expected to make many changes with better performances being the major concern for the management.

Manjot Kalra and Unmukt Chand got off to starts against Karnataka and their inability to convert them costed them dearly. The bowling is fairly settled with Navdeep Saini at his economical best along with the likes of Bhati and Negi.

Possible XI: Chand, Shorey, Kalra, Himmat, Rana(C), Negi, Lalit, Ishant, Saini, Bhati and Sood.

UP

After a disappointing loss in the previous match, UP will be hoping for better performances from their middle order with Suresh Raina not available for them.

Upendra Yadav played a fiery knock in the previous game but couldn't get UP across the line while much is expected of Rinku Singh after a failure in the last few matches.

Ankit Rajpoot and Saurabh Kumar have been impressed with the ball while Yash Dayal has blended nicely whilst completing a formidable line-up.

Possible XI: Nath(C), Samarth, Rinku, Garg, Yadav(WK), Saurabh, Ankit, Rajpoot, Dayal, Chaubey, and Mohsin.

Match Details

Delhi vs UP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group B

11th March 2019, 5:30 PM IST

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report

A competitive match is in store for us, with the pitch offering something for everyone. Pacers should enjoy the conditions with the new ball while spin could play a critical role in restricting either side to an under-par total. Batters will need to apply themselves and bat for longer periods if they are to succeed.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper

Upendra Yadav is the preferred wicket-keeper considering his form and ability to provide yet another blazing start at the top of the order for Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Batsmen

Dhruv Shorey hasn't been at his best so far in the tournament and would be looking to go big against a formidable UP bowling unit. Along with him, Samarth Singh and Priyam Garg are must-haves in the side with their records speaking for themselves.

All-rounders

Nitish Rana and Lalit Yadav have been very good for Delhi, making them viable options for this contest while Akshdeep Nath should also be backed to perform in what is a crucial match for both teams.

Bowlers

Navdeep Saini, Subodh Bhati, Ankit Rajpoot, and Mohsin Khan are the ideal set of bowlers to have in the side with all of them in good wicket-taking form this campaign. Bhati is the highest wicket-taker this season and should pick a wicket or two along with the others.

Captain

Dhruv Shorey should be backed to make an impression on Saturday while the likes of Akshdeep Nath and Lalit Yadav are also more than capable options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Upendra Yadav(WK), Dhruv Shorey, Priyam Garg, Samarth Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Subodh Bhati, Ankit Rajpoot, and Mohsin Khan. Captain: Dhruv Shorey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Upendra Yadav(WK), Dhruv Shorey, Manjot Kalra, Samarth Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Nitish Rana, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Subodh Bhati, Ankit Rajpoot, and Mohsin Khan. Captain: Dhruv Shorey

