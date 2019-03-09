Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Group B, Vidarbha vs UP: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 10th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Two under-rated teams in the format take center stage as Uttar Pradesh face Vidarbha in a potential thriller. While Vidarbha comes on the back of a massive win over Delhi, the same cannot be said for UP as they failed to capitalize on a promising start against Karnataka in the death overs.

With the Ranji Trophy holder, Vidarbha, churning out match-winning performances on a regular basis, one would surely put them as favorites to win the title although UP cannot be written off with the likes of Akshdeep Nath and Rinku Singh in their ranks for this contest.

Squads to choose from:

Vidarbha:

Ravi Jangid, Faiz Fazal, Ganesh Satish, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Rushabh Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Shalabh Shrivastava, Atharwa Taide, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wadkar, Shrikant Wagh, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Umesh Yadav

UP:

Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Juyal, Shubham Chaubey, Priyam Garg, Mohit Jangra, Mohsin Khan, Suresh Raina, Samarth Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Shiva Singh, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav, Yash Dayal, Nalin Mishra, Bobby Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Zeeshan Ansari

Playing XI Updates:

Vidarbha:

Faiz Fazal could be back for this back although a similar side to the one that faced Delhi could be preferred with Umesh Yadav wreaking havoc up front with his pace and swing. Openers, Atharwa Taide, and Jitesh Sharma have been in very good form and will be expected to get them off to another good start against a formidable UP bowling unit.

Possible XI: Taide, Jitesh(WK), Wankhede, Shalabh/Fazal, Satish(C), Rathod, Karnewar, Wakhare, Umesh, Wagh and Thakur.

UP:

After a disappointing loss in the previous match, UP will be hoping for better performances from their middle order with Suresh Raina not available for them. Upendra Yadav played a matured knock against Karnataka but couldn't get UP across the line while much is expected of Rinku Singh after a failure in the last match. Ankit Rajpoot and Saurabh Kumar have been impressed with the ball while Yash Dayal has blended nicely whilst completing a formidable line-up.

Possible XI: Nath(C), Samarth, Rinku, Garg, Yadav(WK), Saurabh, Ankit, Rajpoot, Dayal, Chaubey, and Mohsin.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Upendra Yadav and Jitesh Sharma are viable options for the wicket-keeper slots although Jitesh Sharma should get the nod with his explosiveness at the top of the order.

Batsmen: Samarth Singh is UP's top run-scorer and should be backed to score some runs along with Rinku Singh. One of Ganesh Satish or Rushabh Rathod should suffice in completing the batting department.

All-rounders: Atharwa Taide has been very impressive with bat and ball and is a must-have player in the side along with Akshdeep Nath and Saurabh Kumar. Saurabh Kumar has also been quite good with his spin yielding wickers on a regular basis, making him a dependable option.

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare and Yash Dayal are the ideal set of bowlers to have in the side with all of them sure to pick a wicket or two in this crucial match. Umesh Yadav is one of India's premier bowlers in the powerplay overs and should be backed to put in an imperious performance.

Captain: Atharwa Taide is in fine form and with his skill-set taken into consideration, he is a fine option for captaincy. Akshdeep Nath and Samarth Singh are also viable candidates if one were to opt for a UP player as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jitesh Sharma (WK), Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Rushabh Rathod, Akshdeep Nath, Saurabh Kumar, Atharwa Taide, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Umesh Yadav, and Akshay Wakhare. Captain: Atharwa Taide

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jitesh Sharma (WK), Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Shalabh Srivastava, Atharwa Taide, Saurabh Kumar, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shrikant Wagh, and Mohsin Khan. Captain: Akshdeep Nath

