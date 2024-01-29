SYL vs CCH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 29, 2024  

Sylhet Strikers and Chattogram Challengers are set to lock horns in Match No. 13 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Monday, January 29. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

The Strikers have had a dismal tournament, landing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.404 after losing all three matches. In contrast, the Challengers have won three of their four games.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice captain for your Dream11 team for the SYL vs CCH game:

#3 Curtis Campher (CCH): 8 credits

Curtis Campher

Curtis Campher is someone fantasy users should not leave out of their SYL vs CCH Dream11 teams. He is the leading wicket-taker for the Challengers with six wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 9.28. He has also scored 36 runs with a top score of an unbeaten 29.

In the previous match against Fortune Barishal, Campher picked up four wickets and looked deadly.

#2 Avishka Fernando (CCH): 8 credits

Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is in devastating form in the ongoing edition of the BPL. The right-hander is the leading run-scorer for the Challengers with 150 runs from four games at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 170.45.

Fernando played an excellent knock of 91 when Chattogram faced Barishal on Saturday. He should be picked in the SYL vs CCH Dream11 teams for the next game.

#1 Zakir Hasan (SYL): 6.5 credits

Zakir Hasan

Zakir Hasan has shown a lot of consistency in the ongoing BPL. The southpaw is the leading run-scorer for the Strikers by a long distance, having scored 112 runs from three games at an average of 56 and strike-rate of 138.27 with a top score of 70 not out.

However, he would need from the rest of the batters. Fantasy users should pick him in their SYL vs CCH Dream11 teams.

