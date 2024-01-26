SYL vs COV Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 26, 2024  

Sylhet Strikers (SYL) and Comilla Victorians (COV) lock horns in the tenth game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, January 26, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The Strikers have not made the best of starts, languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.856 after consecuitve losses The Victorians, meanwhile, began with a defeat to Durdanto Dhaka before beating Fortune Barishal.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 SYL vs COV team:

#3 Imrul Kayes (COV) – 8.5 credits

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa vs Bangladesh

Imrul Kayes has brought all his experience to the fore in the ongoing edition of the BPL.

The left-handed batter is second in the list of leading run-scorers. In two games, Kayes has scored 156 runs at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 141.82. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their SYL vs COV Dream11 team.

#2 Mustafizur Rahman (COV) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 1

Mustafizur Rahman has always been a deadly prospect with the ball in hand. The left-arm pacer has shown his class even in the ongoing BPL, taking five wickets in two games at an average of 12.60.

In the previous game against Fortune Barishal, Mustafizur picked up three wickets in 32 deliveries. Hence, fantasy users should not leave him out of their SYL vs COV Dream11 team.

#1 Najmul Hossain Shanto (SYL) – 8 credits

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 1

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been a prolific run-scorer for Bangladesh and other teams he has played for.

Against Chattogram Challengers, Shanto looked in decent form, scoring 36 off 30 with seven fours. The left-hander had a tough time against Rangpur Riders but has the potential to make a comeback. Considering the same, fantasy users should pick him in their SYL vs COV Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in SYL vs COV match? Mustafizur Rahman Najmul Hossain Shanto 0 votes