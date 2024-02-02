SYL vs DD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 2, 2024  

Sylhet Strikers (SYL) and Durdanto Dhaka (DD) face off in the 17th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, February 2, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The Strikers are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.542, losing five straight games. Dhaka, meanwhile, have won only one of their four games.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 SYL vs DD fantasy game:

#3 Zakir Hasan (SYL) – 6.5 credits

Zakir Hasan has been stupendous for the Strikers in the BPL. The left-handed batter is second in the list of run-scorers in the tournament.

He has scored 189 runs in five games at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 134.04, with a top score of 70 not out. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their SYL vs DD Dream11 teams

#2 Mohammad Naim Sheikh (DD) – 9 credits

Mohammad Naim Sheikh has been the standout batter for Dhaka in BPL 2024. The left-handed batter is their leading run-scorer, scoring 110 runs in four games at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 126.43, with a top score of 52.

Considering the same, he should be picked in SYL vs DD Dream11 teams.

#1 Alex Ross (DD) – 7 credits

Alex Ross has looked in decent touch in BPL 2024. The right-handed batter has scored 83 runs in three games at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 143.10.

He bagged his top score of 51 against the Rangpur Riders on January 27 in Sylhet. If Ross gets going, he could be a big threat for the Strikers, so he should be picked in SYL vs DD Dream11 fantasy teams.

