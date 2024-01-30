SYL vs FBA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 30

Sylhet Strikers and Fortune Barishal will face each other in Match No.16 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Tuesday, January 30. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

The Strikers are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.291 after losses in all four of their matches so far. Barishal are not in a healthy state either as they have lost three out of four matches.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SYL vs FBA game:

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 1

Mushfiqur Rahim is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. In four matches, the veteran has scored 180 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 136.36, with two half-centuries and a top score of 68 not out. In the previous match against Chattogram Challengers, Mushfiqur scored 23 runs. He should be picked in the SYL vs FBA Dream11 teams.

#2 Zakir Hasan (SYL) – 9 credits

Semi-Final 2 - ICC Under 19 World Cup

Zakir Hasan has been the only consistent batter for the Strikers in the ongoing event. The southpaw is currently the top run-getter for his team, having scored 143 runs from four matches at an average of 47.66 and a strike-rate of 133.64 with a top score of 70 not out to his name. He shouldn't be left out of SYL vs FBA Dream 11 fantasy teams for the next match.

#1 Tamim Iqbal (FBA) – 8.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd One Day International

Tamim Iqbal has been amongst the runs for Barishal in BPL 2024. The left-handed batter has scored 127 runs from four matches at an average of 31.75 and a strike-rate of 123.30 with a top score of 40. Although Tamim is yet to be at his very best, a player of his caliber always remains a threat to the opposition. Fantasy users should pick him in their SYL vs FBA Dream11 teams.