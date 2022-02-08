SYL vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 24

The 24th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) taking on Fortune Barishal (FBA) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Fortune Barishal have been one of the most consistent teams in the BPL this season with five wins in eight games. They come into the fixture on the back of a big win over Comilla Victorians, whom they replaced at the top of the BPL points table. Fortune Barishal will be keen to seal a place in the top-four with a win against Sylhet Sunrisers, who are all but out of the running for a playoff finish. However, they will look to play spoilsport and salvage some lost pride, paving the way for a cracking game in Sylhet.

SYL vs FBA Probable Playing XIs

SYL XI

Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain, Ravi Bopara (c), Alok Kapali, Sohag Gazi, Alauddin Babu, Aks Swadin and Nazmul Islam

FBA XI

Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Mehedi Hasan Rana

Match Details

SYL vs FBA, BPL 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 8th February 2022; 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the spinners. Despite this being the second match of the day, the pacers should get a nice bounce and carry off the surface. The batters will look to go on the attack from the word go and make good use of the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, the pitch should ideally slow down and bring the spinners into play, but the dew factor could go against them. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SYL vs FBA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Mithun: Although Mohammad Mithun has blown hot and cold for the Sunrisers, he remains a fine asset in the middle overs. He is an able player against both spin and pace, with his experience also bound to hold him in good stead ahead of this encounter.

Batter

Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle has shown flashes of his brilliance in the BPL this year, but he is due for a big one. The veteran has gone after the spinners in the middle overs, which is still a key match-up for Fortune Barishal. With Gayle capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a must-have in your SYL vs FBA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan has been the standout player in the BPL this season. While he leads the wicket-taking charts, Shakib has provided the X-factor in the middle overs with the bat as well. Given his form and experience, Shakib should be a fine addition to your SYL vs FBA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Nazmul Islam: Despite the Sunrisers struggling for consistency with the ball, Nazmul Islam has impressed with his spin in the middle overs. Although he didn't pick up a wicket against Khulna in his previous outing, Nazmul is Sylhet's best bet with the ball and claim a wicket or two today.

Three best players to pick in SYL vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan (FBA) - 648 points

Dwayne Bravo (FBA) - 454 points

Nazmul Islam (SYL) - 280 points

Key stats for SYL vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan - 237 runs and 14 wickets in 8 BPL 2022 matches

Mujeeb ur Rehman - 5 wickets in 5 BPL 2022 matches, ER: 4.9

Lendl Simmons - 157 runs in 5 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 34.75

SYL vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

SYL vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Mithun, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

SYL vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Haque, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Mosaddek Hossain.

Edited by Samya Majumdar