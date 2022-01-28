SYL vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 10

The Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) will lock horns with Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) in the 10th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday.

The Sylhet Sunrisers are fifth in the points table, winning one of their two BPL matches. Minister Group Dhaka, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the points table, having won only one out of their four matches. The last time the two teams met in the BPL, the Sylhet Sunrisers registered a seven-wicket win over Minister Group Dhaka.

SYL vs MGD Probable Playing 11 Today

SYL XI

Anamul Haque (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (C), Muktar Ali, Sohag Gazi, Kesrick Williams, Taskin Ahmed, Nazmul Islam.

MGD XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (C), Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Isuru Udana, Andre Russell, Mashrafe Mortaza.

Match Details

SYL vs MGD, BPL 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 28th January 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium , Chittagong.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a balanced one. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first, considering the good chasing record on this ground. The average first-innings score at the venue is 146 runs.

Today’s SYL vs MGD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad: Shahzad is an explosive top-order batter who has scored 61 runs in four BPL matches at a strike rate of 115.09.

Batters

Mahmudullah: Mahmudullah could be an important pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 124 runs in four matches and also picked up two wickets.

Colin Ingram: Ingram has scored 41 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 102.50.

All-rounders

Andre Russell: The Jamaican all-rounder has smashed 50 runs at a strike rate of 156.25 and also has four wickets to his name in four games.

Sohag Gazi: Gazi has been in great form over the last couple of matches. He has scalped four wickets in two matches at an economy of 5.87.

Bowlers

Mashrafe Mortaza: Mortaza is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He picked up two wickets in the last match at an economy rate of 5.25.

Mohammad Nazmul Islam: Islam will lead the Sylhet Sunrisers' bowling attack on Friday. He has scalped seven wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 4.37.

Top 5 best players to pick in SYL vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Nazmul Islam (SYL) - 251 points

Mahmudullah (MGD) - 238 points

Andre Russell (MGD) - 214 points

Tamim Iqbal (MGD) - 182 points

Sohag Gazi (SYL) - 161 points

Important Stats for SYL vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Nazmul Islam: 7 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.37

Mahmudullah: 124 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 126.53 and ER - 9.40

Andre Russell: 50 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 156.25 and ER - 8.58

Tamim Iqbal: 105 runs in 4 matches; SR - 111.70

Sohag Gazi: 12 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 63.15 and ER - 5.87

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain, Andre Rusell, Sohag Gazi, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Captain: Mahmudullah. Vice-captain: Mohammad Shahzad.

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Isuru Udana, Andre Rusell, Sohag Gazi, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Kesrick Williams.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons.

Edited by Samya Majumdar