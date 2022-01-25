SYL vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 7

The Sylhet Sunrisers will take on Minister Group Dhaka in the seventh match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The Sylhet Sunrisers had a difficult start to the campaign. They lost the opening game against Comilla Victorians by two wickets and their performance with the bat wasn’t good enough. They will be hopeful of improving in that regard and getting a win under their belt here.
Minister Group Dhaka, meanwhile, have already played three games in the league. They shook off the disappointment of losing their first two matches and bounced back with a win against Fortune Barishal in their latest encounter.
SYL vs MGD Probable Playing 11 Today
SYL XI
Anamul Haque, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Alok Kapali, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Kesrick Williams, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Nazmul Islam
MGD XI
Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Murad
Match Details
SYL vs MGD, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 7
Date and Time: January 25, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Pitch Report
The track at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium is balanced and offers something to both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half.
Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.
Today’s SYL vs MGD Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Shahzad is a great wicketkeeper batter who can smack the ball extremely hard. Shahzad scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 155.56 in the first match against the Khulna Tigers.
Batters
Tamim Iqbal is also a senior batter for Minister Group Dhaka and he has hit the most half-centuries in the history of BPL. He has scored two half-centuries already this season.
Under tough circumstances, Mahmudullah held his nerves and batted really well against Fortune Barishal. He scored run-a-ball 47 and has also picked up wickets with the ball in hand.
All-rounders
Andre Russell is one of the most destructive all-rounders in T20 cricket and it’s difficult to stop him once he gets going.
The Jamaican has scored 50 runs and has picked up four wickets already. He should be the first choice for captaincy for your Dream11 fantasy side.
Bowlers
Rubel Hossain has done a great job with the ball. He has picked up four wickets in the last two games.
Top 5 best players to pick in SYL vs MGD Dream11 prediction team
Andre Russell (MGD) – 208 points
Mahmudullah (MGD) – 194 points
Shuvagata Hom (MGD) – 174 points
Tamim Iqbal (MGD) – 159 points
Rubel Hossain (MGD) – 142 points
Important stats for SYL vs MGD Dream11 prediction team
Andre Russell: 50 runs and 4 wickets
Mahmudullah: 91 runs and 2 wickets
Shuvagata Hom: 51 runs and 3 wickets
Tamim Iqbal: 102 runs
Rubel Hossain: 4 wickets
SYL vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Colin Ingram, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Sohag Gazi, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed
Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Sohag Gazi, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kesrick Williams
Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Shuvagata Hom.