SYL vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 7

The Sylhet Sunrisers will take on Minister Group Dhaka in the seventh match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Sylhet Sunrisers had a difficult start to the campaign. They lost the opening game against Comilla Victorians by two wickets and their performance with the bat wasn’t good enough. They will be hopeful of improving in that regard and getting a win under their belt here.

Minister Group Dhaka, meanwhile, have already played three games in the league. They shook off the disappointment of losing their first two matches and bounced back with a win against Fortune Barishal in their latest encounter.

SYL vs MGD Probable Playing 11 Today

SYL XI

Anamul Haque, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Alok Kapali, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Kesrick Williams, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Nazmul Islam

MGD XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Murad

Match Details

SYL vs MGD, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: January 25, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The track at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium is balanced and offers something to both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half.

Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s SYL vs MGD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad is a great wicketkeeper batter who can smack the ball extremely hard. Shahzad scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 155.56 in the first match against the Khulna Tigers.

Batters

Tamim Iqbal is also a senior batter for Minister Group Dhaka and he has hit the most half-centuries in the history of BPL. He has scored two half-centuries already this season.

Under tough circumstances, Mahmudullah held his nerves and batted really well against Fortune Barishal. He scored run-a-ball 47 and has also picked up wickets with the ball in hand.

All-rounders

Andre Russell is one of the most destructive all-rounders in T20 cricket and it’s difficult to stop him once he gets going.

The Jamaican has scored 50 runs and has picked up four wickets already. He should be the first choice for captaincy for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Rubel Hossain has done a great job with the ball. He has picked up four wickets in the last two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SYL vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (MGD) – 208 points

Mahmudullah (MGD) – 194 points

Shuvagata Hom (MGD) – 174 points

Tamim Iqbal (MGD) – 159 points

Rubel Hossain (MGD) – 142 points

Important stats for SYL vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell: 50 runs and 4 wickets

Mahmudullah: 91 runs and 2 wickets

Shuvagata Hom: 51 runs and 3 wickets

Tamim Iqbal: 102 runs

Rubel Hossain: 4 wickets

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Colin Ingram, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Sohag Gazi, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Sohag Gazi, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kesrick Williams

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Shuvagata Hom.

