SYL vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 3, 2024

Sylhet Strikers and Rangpur Riders are set to lock horns in Match 20 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, February 3. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

The Strikers snapped their losing streak after beating Durdanto Dhaka by 15 runs. The Riders, on the other hand, are hanging in the middle of the table with six points thanks to wins in three out of five matches.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SYL vs RAN game:

#3 Babar Azam (RAN) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 4

Babar Azam has been amongst the runs for the Riders in BPL 2024. The former Pakistan skipper has scored 157 runs from four matches at an average of 52.33 although he needs to up his strike rate, which is currently at 112.9. Having scored two half-centuries with a top score of 62 to his name, Babar has been decent enough. He should be picked up in the SYL vs RAN Dream11 teams.

#2 Azmatullah Omarzai (RAN) – 8 credits

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Azmatullah Omarzai has been an asset for the Riders in the ongoing edition of the BPL. He has scored 125 runs from five matches at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 152.43 with a top score of 47 not out to his name. He has also been decent with the ball in hand, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.71. Fantasy users should pick Omarzai in their SYL vs RAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohammad Nabi (RAN) – 8 credits

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Mohammad Nabi has done well for the Riders in BPL 2024. The veteran Afghanistan cricketer has scored 74 runs from five matches at an average of 14.80 and a strike rate of 139.62 with a top score of 50 to his name. He has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.57. He should be picked in the SYL vs RAN Dream teams for the upcoming match.

