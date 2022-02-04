SYL vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 19

Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) will take on Fortune Barishal (FBA) in the 19th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The Sylhet Sunrisers are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost four out of their five BPL 2022 games. Fortune Barishal, meanwhile, are sitting pretty at the top with four wins and two losses.

SYL vs FBA Probable Playing 11 today

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Nadif Chowdhury, Muktar Ali, Sohag Gazi, Jubair Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed, Nazmul Islam

Fortune Barishal: Chris Gayle, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Irfan Sukkur, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam

Match Details

SYL vs FBA, Match 19, BPL 2022

Date & Time: February 4th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 143 runs. But the spinners have been dominant on this ground in BPL 2022.

Today’s SYL vs FBA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anamul Haque has been in good form in BPL 2022, having accumulated 148 runs in five innings.

Batter

Mosaddek Hossain has effectively contributed well with both the bat and ball, scoring 50 runs and taking four wickets.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan needs no introduction. The Bangladeshi all-rounder has amassed 137 runs and picked up 10 wickets.

Bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has returned with five scalps from just three games in the tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in SYL vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team

Shakib Al Hasan (FBA): 522 points

Dwayne Bravo (FBA): 372 points

Nazmul Islam (SYL): 276 points

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (FBA): 236 points

Mosaddek Hossain (SYL): 200 points

Important stats for SYL vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team

Shakib Al Hasan: 137 runs & 10 wickets

Dwayne Bravo: 58 runs & 10 wickets

Lendl Simmons: 147 runs

Mosaddek Hossain: 50 runs & 4 wickets

SYL vs FBA Dream 11 Prediction (BPL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal - Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anamul Haque, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Mosaddek Hossain.

Dream11 Team for Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal - Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Haque, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Nazmul Islam, Jubair Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Dwayne Bravo.

Edited by Samya Majumdar