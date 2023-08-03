SZ vs EZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Final

South Zone (CZ) will take on East Zone (SZ) in the final of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground in Pondicherry on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SZ vs EZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

It will be a battle of the bests for the prestigious Deodhar Trophy between South Zone and East Zone. The two teams topped the table by a margin from the other teams and are rightly in the summit clash of the tournament.

South Zone have been the most clinical team in the tournament, winning all five of their group-stage matches. The East Zone lost only a single match in the group stage and it was against South Zone. The Saurabh Tiwary-led side will be looking for revenge and there can be no better stage than the final of the tournament to get it.

The stage is all set for a cracker for a contest and exciting cricketing action lies ahead of us.

SZ vs EZ Match Details

The final match of the Deodhar Trophy will be played on August 3 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground in Pondicherry. The match will commence at 1.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SZ vs EZ, Final, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: August 3, 2023, Thursday; 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground, Pondicherry

SZ vs EZ Probable Playing XIs

SZ Team/Injury News

Mayank Agarwal suffered an injury in the last match, however there is no confirmed news of him not playing in this match.

SZ Probable Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal (c), B Sai Sudharshan, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), K Rohit Rayudu, Arun Karthik, Washington Sundar, Vashuki Koushik, R Sai Kishore, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Vidwath Kaverappa.

EZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

EZ Probable Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Utkarsh Singh, Subhransu Senapati, Riyan Parag, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh, Akash Deep, Mukhtar Hussain, and Avinov Choudhury.

SZ vs EZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Kumar Kushagra (Avg Points - 56.6)

Kumar Kushagar has been in decent form with the bat in the tournament. The biggest positive in his performance has been that he has delivered under pressure and that makes him a good wicketkeeper choice for the match.

Batter - B Sai Sudharsan (173 Points in 1 Match)

B Sai Sudharsan has been in brilliant batting form in recent times. He is scoring impactful runs in all conditions and tournaments. Sai Sudharsan will be the prime batter pick for the match.

All-rounder - Riyan Parag (Avg Points - 160)

The domestic circuit is his arena and he has proved with another consistent performance in this tournament. He has two centuries under his belt in this tournament and is looking in prime form. Parag will be a must-pick for this match.

Bowler - Vidwath Kaverappa (Avg Points - 97.25)

Vidwath Kaverappa has been in brilliant bowling form in this tournament. He has picked up wickets on a regular basis and is a player you should not miss out for this match.

SZ vs EZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has been in godly form with the bat in this tournament. He has two centuries under his belt coming into this match and will look to deliver in the match that matters. So, Parag will be a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

B Sai Sudharsan

B Sai Sudharsan is scoring runs everywhere and is looking in golden touch with the bat. He will be a safe bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SZ vs EZ, Final

B Sai Sudharsan

Riyan Parag

Vidwath Kaverappa

Kumar Kushagra

Shahbaz Ahmed

SZ vs EZ Match Expert Tips

As it is the final and the two teams have played good cricket throughout the tournament, a balanced of combination 6-5 looks a good option for the match.

SZ vs EZ Dream11 Prediction, Final, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan, Kumar Kushagra

Batters: Abhimanyu Eashwaran, B Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Vashuki Koushik, M Murasingh, R Sai Kishore, Vidwath Kaverappa

SZ vs EZ Dream11 Prediction, Final, Grand League Team

