Sukhna Zone vs Leisure Zone - Dream11 Prediction - Chandigarh T20 2023

Sukhna Zone will take on Leisure Zone in match number 15 of the Chandigarh T20 2023 at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SZ vs LZ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Sukhna Zone are the only unbeaten team in this tournament while Leisure Zone are yet to win a game. Sukhna Zone are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

They have three wins and a no-result so far. On the other hand, Leisure Zone are second on the table. They won their first three games before their first loss came in the last encounter against Rock Zone.

SZ vs LZ, Match Details

The 15th match of the Chandigarh T20 2023 between Sukhna Zone and Leisure Zone will be played on August 11th 2023 at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SZ vs LZ

Date & Time: August 11th 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh has been a good one to bat on. There has been some assistance for the spinners and the seamers may find a bit of movement with the new ball.

SZ vs LZ Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Sukhna Zone: NR, W, W, W

Leisure Zone: L, W, W, W

SZ vs LZ Probable Playing 11 today

Sukhna Zone Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sukhna Zone Probable Playing XI: Mohd Arslan- Khan (c), Nehal Pajni, Pardeep Yadav (wk), Sagar Saharan, Sanyam Saini, Vikas Kumar, Vishal Thind, Shresth Nirmohi, Chiraz Singh, Sunny Singh, Amit Shukla

Leisure Zone Team News

No major injury concerns.

Leisure Zone Probable Playing XI: Deepansh Bhuchar, Prince Kumar, Yuvraj Rai, Gaurav Puri, Mayank Sidhu (wk), Hardik Choudhary, Surya Narayan Yadav, Jagjit Singh, Arpit Pannu, Nipun Pandita, Jatin Chikara

Today’s SZ vs LZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Pardeep Yadav (3 matches, 52 runs)

Pardeep Yadav has batted decently in this T20 league. He has mustered 52 runs in three outings and he has a strike-rate of 162.50.

Top Batter Pick

Gaurav Puri (4 matches, 62 runs)

Gaurav Puri has got some good starts with the bat. He has accumulated 62 runs in four innings while striking at 144.19 in this competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Arpit Pannu (4 matches, 4 wickets, 24 runs)

Arpit Pannu has been effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.36. He has chipped in with 24 runs at a strike-rate of 150.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Shresth Nirmohi (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Shresth Nirmohi is in brilliant bowling form. The SZ pacer has returned with six wickets from 6.4 overs across three games and he is striking once every 6-7 deliveries. He averages 10.17 with the ball.

SZ vs LZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardik Choudhary (4 matches, 70 runs, 2 wickets)

Hardik Choudhary is in top all-round form. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has made 70 runs while striking at 145.83. He has taken two scalps at an economy rate of 7.00.

Mohd Arslan- Khan (3 matches, 63 runs, 1 wicket)

Mohd Arslan- Khan has looked in very good touch with the bat. He has scored 63 runs in three matches and he has a strike-rate of 123.53. With the ball, he has one wicket to his name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SZ vs LZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Hardik Choudhary 70 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Mohd Arslan- Khan 63 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Arpit Pannu 24 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Shresth Nirmohi 6 wickets in 3 matches Nipun Pandita 6 wickets in 4 matches

SZ vs LZ match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Mohd Arslan- Khan, Chiraz Singh, Arpit Pannu and Hardik Choudhary will be the ones to watch out for.

SZ vs LZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Sukhna Zone vs Leisure Zone - Chandigarh T20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Pardeep Yadav, Mayank Sidhu

Batters: Mohd Arslan- Khan, Gaurav Puri

All-rounders: Chiraz Singh, Arpit Pannu, Hardik Choudhary

Bowlers: Shresth Nirmohi, Jagjit Singh, Nipun Pandita, Amit Shukla

SZ vs LZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sukhna Zone vs Leisure Zone - Chandigarh T20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Pardeep Yadav

Batters: Mohd Arslan- Khan, Gaurav Puri

All-rounders: Chiraz Singh, Arpit Pannu, Yuvraj Rai, Hardik Choudhary, Vishal Thind

Bowlers: Shresth Nirmohi, Nipun Pandita, Amit Shukla