SZ vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Duleep Trophy 2022/23, Semi-Final 2

South Zone (SZ) will face North Zone (NZ) in the second semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2022/23 at Salem Cricket Ground in Salem on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SZ vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Semi-Final 2.

South Zone directly qualified for the semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy 2022/23, while North Zone defeated East Zone on the basis of first innings lead to seal their berth in the top four.

Batting will be the biggest strength for South Zone who boast a flurry of stars like Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey and Hanuma Vihari. In order to topple this batting lineup, North Zone will have to be at their very best and they will be relying on Siddarth Kaul and Navdeep Saini to make inroads here.

SZ vs NZ Match Details, Semi-Final 2

The second semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2022/23 will be played on September 15 at the Salem Cricket Ground in Salem. The match is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SZ vs NZ, Duleep Trophy 2022/23, Semi-Final 2

Date and Time: September 15, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Salem Cricket Ground, Salem

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

SZ vs NZ Pitch Report

The track here is said to be a bowling pitch. Pacers are expected to prove handy and they are expected to influence the match to a large extent. The average first innings score here is expected to be 190. This will be the first match of the Duleep Trophy this year to be held in Salem.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

SZ vs NZ Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

South Zone: NA

North Zone: D

SZ vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Zone Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

South Zone Probable Playing 11

Ricky Bhui (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Baba Indrajith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lakshay Garg, Basil Thampi, R Sai Kishore, and Cheepurapalli Stephen.

North Zone Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

North Zone Probable Playing 11

Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Yash Dhull, Himanshu Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Anmol Malhotra, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Vikas Mishra, Mayank Dagar, and Nishant Sindhu.

SZ vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ricky Bhui (51 first class matches, 3076 runs, Average: 43.32)

Ricky Bhui is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your SZ vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Side. Having played 51 first-class matches, he has scored 3076 runs at an average of over 43 and has 11 centuries to his name. He has also taken five wickets.

Top Batter pick

Yash Dhull (672 runs in last 4 matches, Average: 119.75)

Young sensation Yash Dhull has been in astounding form and is going strong. He has scored 672 runs in the last four matches, including his beautiful knock of 193 runs in the last match against East Zone.

Top All-rounder pick

Krishnappa Gowtham (48 first class matches, 1125 runs and 185 wickets)

Krishnappa Gowtham is a more than handy all-rounder who has been instrumental for his side. He has scored 1125 runs in his first-class career and has also picked up 185 wickets at an average of 25.46.

Top Bowler pick

Navdeep Saini (56 first class matches, 163 wickets, Average: 28.42)

Navdeep Saini also has plenty of first class matches and he has taken 163 wickets in 56 first class matches at an average of 28.42. He took four wickets in the previous match.

SZ vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is one of the biggest names in Karnataka cricket and his first-class records are quite stunning. He has scored 5707 runs in 78 first-class matches at a wonderful batting average of 43.90. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your SZ vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Hanuma Vihari

A regular in the Indian Test team middle-order, Hanuma Vihari’s presence is quite reliable. He has had a very consistent career in first-class cricket and has scored 7868 runs in 102 games at an average of 55.02.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SZ vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Mayank Agarwal 5707 runs in 78 matches Hanuma Vihari 7868 runs in 102 matches Manish Pandey 6745 runs in 95 matches Devdutt Padikkal 1190 runs in 19 matches Yash Dhull 672 runs in 4 matches

SZ vs NZ match expert tips

Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, and Devdutt Padikkal are also great with the bat and can also be considered for multiplier picks for your SZ vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy.

SZ vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 2, Head to Head League

SZ vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ricky Bhui

Batters: Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Hanuma Vihari, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounder: Krishnappa Gowtham

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi

SZ vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 2, Grand League

SZ vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Anmol Malhotra, Ricky Bhui

Batters: Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounder: Pulkit Narang

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, R Sai Kishore

