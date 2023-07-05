SZ vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Duleep Trophy 2023, Semi-Final 2

South Zone (SZ) will be playing against North Zone in the semi-final 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, July 5. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SZ vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both teams played brilliant cricket and are finding themselves in the top four of this esteemed competition. The two teams will look to win the match and make their way into the summit clash.

SZ vs NZ Match Details

The second Semi Final of the Duleep Trophy 2023 will be played on July 5 at M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru. The match will commence at 9:30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SZ vs NZ, Semi-Final 2, Duleep Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, Wednesday; 9:30 am IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

SZ vs NZProbable Playing XIs

SZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SZ Probable Playing XI

Ricky Bhui (wk), Mayan Agarwal (c), Hanuma Viharim, R Samarth, B Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, D Misal, R Sai Kishore, V Vijay Kumar, K Sasikant, and V Kaverappa.

NZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NZ Probable Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), P Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, A Kalsi, A Kumar, J Yadav, P Narang, N Sindhu, Siddharth Kaul, Harshit Rana, and B Singh.

SZ vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is an attacking top-order batter. He will look to attack and score some valuable runs up top for his team. This makes him a good choice from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter - Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari is a stable middle-order on whom a lot of the team's chances will depend in this match. Amongst some top choices from the section for the match, Hanuma Vihari looks like the best.

All-rounder - Nishant Sindhu

Nishant Sindhu looked in great batting touch in the quarter-final match. He can also be useful with the ball if necessary and that makes him a great choice from the all-rounders section.

Bowler - Vyshak Vijaykumar

Vyshak Vijaykumar is a very efficient wicket-taking bowler. He can pick up wickets at any stage of the game and that makes him the best choice for this match from the bowler section.

SZ vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Nishant Sindhu

Nishant Sindhu looked in fine batting touch in the last match. He might be effective with the ball also and that makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

B Sai Sudharsan

B Sai Sudharsan has been in brilliant form since the IPL 2023. But his recent success has been in the T20 format and it might be a risk to select him as the captain or vice-captain of the match. However, his form makes a strong case for him to be risk-taking worth.

Five Must-Picks for SZ vs NZ, Semi-Final 2

B Sai Sudharshan

Hanuma Vihari

Nishant Sindhu

Vyshak Vijaykumar

Prabhsimran Singh

SZ vs NZ Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be a good batting deck. The batters will enjoy the surface and there will be plenty of runs on offer. So, top-order batters will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SZ vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Semi-Final 2, Head-to-head Team

SZ vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Semi-Final 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Dhruv Shorey, B Sai Sudharshan

All-rounder: P Narang, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Vyshak Vijaykumar, R Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, Harshit Rana

SZ vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Semi-Final 2, Grand League Team

SZ vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Semi-Final 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Dhruv Shorey, B Sai Sudharshan

All-rounder: P Narang, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Vyshak Vijaykumar, R Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, Harshit Rana

Poll : 0 votes