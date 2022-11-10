SZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Match 8

South Zone Women (SZ-W) will be up against North East Zone Women (NE-W) in the eighth match of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow on Friday, November 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

South Zone Women have managed to win one out of their two matches and are fourth in the points table. North East Zone Women, on the other hand, have lost two in two and are currently finf themselves at the bottom of the standings.

SZ-W vs NE-W Match Details, Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy

The eighth match of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy will be played on November 11 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow. The match is set to take place at 11:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SZ-W vs NE-W, Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Match 8

Date and Time: 11th November 2022, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow

SZ-W vs NE-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it a tad difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue is 125 runs.

Last 5 Matches (Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 125

Average second-innings score: 85

SZ-W vs NE-W Form Guide (Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy)

South Zone Women: L-W

North East Zone Women: L-L

SZ-W vs NE-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

SZ-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SZ-W Probable Playing 11

Sneha Deepthi (C), Akshaya Sadanandan, Aparna Mondal (WK), Niranjana Nagarajan, Minnu Mani, Monica Patel, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Shikha Pandey, Vanka Pooja

NE-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NE-W Probable Playing 11

Limatola Shilu Ao (C), Ajima Sangma, Jyoti Thapa (WK), Debasmita Dutta, Gangadevi Waikhom, Mai Kasa Mekh, MP Singson, Nabam Yapu, Pranita Chettri, Purni Gurung, Monica Phawa.

SZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Aparna Mondal (2 matches, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 77.78)

Aparna hasn't performed as per the expectation with the bat in the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, scoring only 14 runs in two innings. Nonetheless, she is a quality batter who can play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Sneha Deepthi (2 matches, 61 runs, Strike Rate: 164.86)

Deepthi is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs on Friday. She has scored 61 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 165 in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Debasmita Dutta (2 matches, 31 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 55.36 and Economy Rate: 6.63)

Debasmita Dutta is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for her side. She has scored 31 runs and picked up three wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Niranjana Nagarajan (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 6.33)

Nagarajan will lead the bowling attack for South Zone Women in the upcoming fixture. She picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.33 in the last match.

SZ-W vs NE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Shikha Pandey

Shikha is currently the highest run-scorer as well as the leading wicket-taker for her side in the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy. She has scored 62 runs at a strike rate in excess of 121 and scalped two wickets as well.

Sajeevan Sajana

Sajeevan has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 112.96 and also picked up a wicket in two games. She can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball on Friday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shikha Pandey: 62 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Debasmita Dutta: 31 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Sajeevan Sajana: 61 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Sneha Deepthi: 61 runs in 2 matches

Gangadevi Waikhom: 23 runs in 2 matches

SZ-W vs NE-W match expert tips

Shreyanka Patil

Shreyanka has scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 112.50 in two matches and could be a good budget pick for your SZ-W vs NE-W Dream 11 fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SZ-W vs NE-W match, click here!

SZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

SZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Aparna Mondal

Batters: Akshaya Sadanandan, Gangadevi Waikhom, Sneha Deepthi

All-rounders: Shikha Pandey (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Minnu Mani (vc), Debasmita Dutta

Bowlers: Monica Patel, Pranita Chettri, Purni Gurung

SZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

SZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Aparna Mondal

Batters: Lakshminarayan Nethra, Gangadevi Waikhom, Sneha Deepthi

All-rounders: Shikha Pandey (c), Sajeevan Sajana (vc), Debasmita Dutta

Bowlers: Shreyanka Patil, Niranjana Nagarajan, Purni Gurung, Limatola Shilu Ao

Poll : 0 votes