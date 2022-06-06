YOR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Yorkshire (Yor) will take on Nottinghamshire (NOT) in a North Group fixture of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Monday, 6 June.

Both Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire have five points on the board. With two wins, two losses and a tie, Yorkshire are fifth in the points table with a net run rate of +0.107. Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire also have two wins and as many losses, but one of their games was washed out. They are sixth in the standings with a net run rate of -0.790.

YOR vs NOT Probable Playing 11 today

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, David Willey (c), Dawid Malan, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Dominic Drakes, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess.

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, James Pattinson, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball.

Match Details

YOR vs NOT, North Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: June 6th 2022, 11 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds is a superb one to bat on. Teams have posted 172, 188 and 207 while batting first in the completed T20 Blast 2022 games at the venue this season. On the bowling front, while the spinners have fared well, the pacers have been expensive.

Today’s YOR vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Moores has scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in the T20 Blast 2022. He has also taken five catches and affected one stumping.

Batters

Alex Hales has smashed 153 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 215.49.

Adam Lyth, who scored a solid 77 against Durham in the last game, has amassed 162 runs in total in the tournament.

All-rounders

Samit Patel has made effective contributions with both the bat and ball in the T20 Blast 2022. He has scored 88 runs and picked up four wickets.

Jordan Thompson is Yorkshire's leading wicket-taker this season with 12 scalps in five fixtures.

Bowler

Jake Ball has taken eight wickets in four innings and will be eager to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team

Jordan Thompson (YOR): 395 points

Adam Lyth (YOR): 285 points

Alex Hales (NOT): 255 points

Samit Patel (NOT): 251 points

Jake Ball (NOT): 235 points

Important stats for YOR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team

Jordan Thompson: 12 wickets

Adam Lyth: 162 runs

Samit Patel: 88 runs & 4 wickets

Alex Hales: 153 runs

Jake Ball: 8 wickets

YOR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Joe Clarke, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, James Pattinson, Jake Ball.

Captain: Samit Patel. Vice-captain: Jordan Thompson.

Dream11 Team for Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Will Fraine, Samit Patel, Dan Christian, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter.

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Adam Lyth.

