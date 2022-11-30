TAD vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will see Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) squaring off against the Chennai Braves (CB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TAD vs CB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Chennai Braves have won two of their last five matches. Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches and will be keen to set up a winning streak in the tournament.

The Chennai Braves will give it their all to win the match, but Team Abu Dhabi have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TAD vs CB Match Details

The 20th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will be played on November 30 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAD vs CB, Match 20

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls, where a total of 254 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets.

TAD vs CB Form Guide

TAD - Won 2 of their last 4 matches.

CB - Won 2 of their last 5 matches.

TAD vs CB Probable Playing XI

TAD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid, James Vince (wk), Tymal Mills, Amad Butt, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Peter Hatzoglou, and Andrew Tye.

CB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence, Carlos Brathwaite, James Fuller, Sikandar Raza (c), Ross Whiteley, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Kobe Herft, Samuel Cook, and Adhitya Shetty.

TAD vs CB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Vince (3 matches, 88 runs)

J Vince is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. V Aravind is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Hales (4 matches, 66 runs)

D Malan and A Hales are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. C Lynn has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Braithwaite (5 matches, 121 runs, 6 wickets)

S Raza and C Brathwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. F Allen is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Hatzoglou (4 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Hatzoglou and Naveen-Ul-Haq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Tye is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TAD vs CB match captain and vice-captain choices

C Brathwaite

C Brathwaite is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has smashed 121 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches.

P Hatzoglou

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make P Hatzoglou the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order. He has picked up seven wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAD vs CB, Match 20

Players Players' Stats Fantasy Points C Brathwaite 121 runs and 6 wickets 391 points P Hatzoglou 7 wickets 258 points A Tye 7 wickets 250 points J Fuller 68 runs and 3 wickets 209 points S Raza 23 runs and 5 wickets 219 points

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Vince

Batters: D Malan, A Hales, C Lynn

All-rounders: C Brathwaite, J Fuller, F Allen, S Raza

Bowlers: P Hatzoglou, O Stone, A Tye

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Vince

Batters: B King, A Hales, C Lynn

All-rounders: C Brathwaite, J Fuller, F Allen, S Raza

Bowlers: P Hatzoglou, O Stone, A Tye

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes