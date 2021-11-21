TAD vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 6

Match 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Team Abu Dhabu (TAD) taking on Deccan Gladiators (DG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Team Abu Dhabi are the team to beat at the moment with two brilliant performances so far. The likes of Paul Stirling and Liam Livingstone have been lethal with the bat, with their bowlers also chipping in with valuable contributions. They will be keen to make it three wins out of three against the Deccan Gladiators, who won their first game of the tournament against the Chennai Braves. With both teams looking to continue their winning streak, a cracking game beckons in Abu Dhabi.

TAD vs DG Probable Playing 11 Today

TAD XI

Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Colin Ingram, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Naveen ul Haq and Farooq Momand

DG XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Rumman Raees and Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

TAD vs DG, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 6

Date and Time: 21st November 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a high-scoring fixture beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The batters will look to attack the bowling from ball one, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. While there isn't much turn available either, the spinners will look to vary their pace and length accordingly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 110 being the bare minimum in this format.

Today’s TAD vs DG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt has gotten off to a couple of starts for Team Abu Dhabi at the top of the order. The Englishman is due for a big score in this tournament, which should make him a handy option for your TAD vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tom Banton: Tom Banton is one of the most explosive batters in the competition and he showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game as well. He is equally good against pace and spin, making him a must-have in your TAD vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell seems to have regained full fitness with the all-rounder scoring a quick-fire 43 and churning up two decent overs at the death. The T10 format suits Russell's aggression and skill-set, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Marchant de Lange: Marchant de Lange has been absolutely sensational with the ball with seven wickets to his name in just two games. The express pacer can hold his own in both the death and in the powerplay overs and should pick up a wicket or two in this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in TAD vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Marchant de Lange (TAD) - 246 points

Liam Livingstone (TAD) - 183 points

Tom Moores (DG) - 77 points

Important stats for TAD vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone - 82 runs in 2 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 82.00

Andre Russell - 43 runs and 2-0-23-0 vs Chennai Bulls in previous match

Marchant de Lange - 7 wickets in 2 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 4.14

TAD vs DG Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

TAD vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Tom Moores, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Liam Livingstone, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

TAD vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Paul Stirling, Tom Moores, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Liam Livingstone, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marchant de Lange, Wahab Riaz and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

