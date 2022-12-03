TAD vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Eliminator

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) will take on the Deccan Gladiators (DG) in the eliminator match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, December 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TAD vs DG Dream11 prediction.

Team Abu Dhabi's impressive run of consistency and consecutive wins came to an end recently. The team was defeated by the Morrisville Samp Army by 19 runs. Despite this, there have been plenty of positives in their cricket, and they will be looking to bounce back soon in a must-win game against the Deccan Gladiators, who have won just four of their seven games.

However, with players like Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Nicholas Pooran in excellent form, they will leave no stone unturned in the elimination game.

TAD vs DG, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

The eliminator match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 between Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators will be played on December 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: December 3rd 2022, 7:45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: JioCinema

TAD vs DG, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is ideal for batting, with little assistance available for bowlers. The pacers didn't have much movement in the previous game, allowing batters to trust the carry off the surface and play their shots freely. Batting first will be the preferred option, with the pitch greatly assisting the batters.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 103

Average second innings score: 98

TAD vs DG Form Guide (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022)

Team Abu Dhabi: L, W, W, W, W

Deccan Gladiators: L, W, L, W, L

TAD vs DG Probable Playing 11 today

Team Abu Dhabi team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Abu Dhabi Probable Playing XI: Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Adil Rashid, Andrew Tye, Kamran Atta (wk), Peter Hatzoglou, David Payne, Naveen-ul-Haq

Deccan Gladiators team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Deccan Gladiators Probable Playing XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c) & (wk), Will Smeed, Andre Russell, Odean Smith, Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Adeel Malik, Josh Little, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahoor Khan

Today’s TAD vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (7 matches, 253 runs; Average: 50.60)

Pooran is one of the best batters in the competition and has a wealth of experience on his side. He has scored 253 runs at an excellent average of 50.60 in seven games and could be the best choice from the wicket-keeper's section.

Top Batter Pick

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (7 matches, 258 runs; Average: 86.00)

Kohler-Cadmore has been in decent form for the Deccan Gladiators, scoring 258 runs in seven matches so far. He has played perfectly alongside Nicholas Pooran at the top of the order, going after the bowlers from the start. Given his current form, he is a fine addition to your TAD vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Odean Smith (7 matches, 88 runs, 4 wickets)

Odean Smith has been the Deccan Gladiators' best all-rounder player with 88 runs and four wickets to his name from seven games. Given his all-round skill and form, he is expected to make an impact in this game as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Andrew Tye (7 matches, 10 wickets; Average: 13.20)

Andrew Tye has been their top bowler, who has been superb in both the middle and death overs, with 10 wickets at an average of 13.20 in seven games. He has used his variations well, proving to be effective in crunch situations.

TAD vs DG match captain and vice-captain choices

David Wiese

Wiese is a talented all-rounder who excels with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 18 runs and has taken five wickets in seven games, making him a good captaincy choice for your TAD vs DG Dream11 prediction team.

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn has been in decent form in the tournament, scoring 163 runs at an average of 32.60, including three thirties. He is striking the ball well at the top of the order, providing decent starts in the powerplay phase, making him the perfect pick for the vice-captaincy for today's game.

5 must-picks with player stats for TAD vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Adil Rashid 5 wickets in 6 matches Fabian Allen 6 wickets in 4 matches Josh Little 6 wickets in 7 matches Naveen Ul Haq 8 wickets in 7 matches James Vince 168 runs in 7 matches

TAD vs DG Match Expert Tips

Andre Russell has a proven track record as one of the most experienced and attacking players in the shortest format. He is yet to live up to the standards he has set for himself. He is only one game away from returning to his old success, making him an excellent captaincy option for your TAD vs DG Dream11 prediction team.

TAD vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TAD vs DG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (c)

Batters: Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Kohler Cadmore (vc)

All-rounders: Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, P Hatzzoglou, Josh Little, Naveen-ul-Haq

TAD vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TAD vs DG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Suresh Raina, Kohler Cadmore

All-rounders: Andre Russell (c), David Wiese, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, P Hatzzoglou, Abdul Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq

