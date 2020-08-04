TAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 5th, 2020

Match 29 of the Emirates D10 League has Team Abu Dhabi going head to head against Dubai Pulse Secure in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.
Both sides have just won two games so far, although Team Abu Dhabi will have played an extra game at the time of this match. The previous game between the two sides saw Dubai Pulse Secure get the two points in a close encounter. Team Abu Dhabi will look to exact revenge with an eye on the semi-final spots as well.
With all to play for in Dubai, we are in for an entertaining game on Wednesday.
Squads to choose from
Team Abu Dhabi
Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan
Dubai Pulse Secure
Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.
Predicted Playing XIs
Team Abu Dhabi
K Smith, O Shah, A Abid, G Cremer, R Ali, A Lakra, G Farid, R Bhatia, D Khan, V Vijayan and G Murtaza
Dubai Pulse Secure
F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Tariq, R Gull, F Amin, U Munir, S Ali, I Haider, M Rashid and U Hafeez
Match Details
Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure
Date: 5th August 2020, at 11:30 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pitch Report
A competitive pitch awaits the two sides on Wednesday with something in it for everyone. Although the batsmen should enjoy batting here, the pacers should get some swing early on with the new ball.
With the spinners also likely to extract turn in the middle overs, an even contest between bat and ball awaits. With this being an evening fixture, both teams would like to chase with the ball skidding on nicely under the lights.
Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, F Amin, O Hassan, A Abid, F Tariq, F Nawaz, R Ali, G Farid, G Cremer, D Khan and V Vijayan
Captain: F Nawaz, Vice-Captain: A Abid
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, F Amin, S Ali, A Abid, F Tariq, F Nawaz, U Munir, G Farid, G Cremer, D Khan and V Vijayan
Captain: F Nawaz, Vice-Captain: A KhanPublished 04 Aug 2020, 23:20 IST