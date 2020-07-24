TAD vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 25th, 2020

Team Abu Dhabi plays its fourth game in the Emirates D10 League 2020 on Saturday as they take on Fujairah Pacific Venture at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Led by Graeme Cremer, Team Abu Dhabi are the early favourites to win the entire competition. Their prowess was evident on Friday in both their matches against ECB Blues and Ajman. Their opponents, Fujairah Pacific Ventures also came up with an excellent batting performance in their only game so far.

While both teams come into this game with momentum on their sides, Team Abu Dhabi is the undoubted favourite to win this game.

However, the nature of the T10 format should act as a great leveller, paving the way for another entertaining game in this competition.

Squads to choose from

Team Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi

K Smith, O Hassan, A Abid, K Mahmood, R Shahzad, G Creamer, G Farid, D Khan, J Bhukari, V Vijayan and R Bhat

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Shan-Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid

Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah

Date: 25th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring pitch awaits the two sides on Saturday with the batsman enjoying the conditions in Dubai. They will have to be wary of the pacers early on, who should get the new ball to move around a bit.

Although the spinners are also expected to have a say in the proceedings, both teams would be eyeing a score 100-105, if they were to bat first.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TAD vs FPV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Smith, R Shahzad, M Kaleem, K Mahmood, B Hameed, G Farid, W Muhammad, G Cremer, D Khan, R Bhatia and S Piya

Captain: G Cremer, Vice-Captain: W Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, R Shahzad, M Kaleem, K Mahmood, B Hameed, G Farid, A Shan-Sharafu, G Cremer, D Khan, V Vijayan and S Piya

Captain: R Shahzad, Vice-Captain: G Cremer