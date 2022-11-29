TAD vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will see Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) squaring off against the Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TAD vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.
The Morrisville Samp Army have won three of their last four matches. Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament.
Team Abu Dhabi will give it their all to win the match, but the Morrisville Samp Army have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
TAD vs MSA Match Details
The 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will be played on November 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TAD vs MSA, Match 17
Date and Time: November 29, 2022, 5.30 pm IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Pitch Report
The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.
The last match played on this pitch was between Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors, where a total of 248 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.
TAD vs MSA Form Guide
TAD - Won 1 of their last 3 matches
MSA - Won 3 of their last 4 matches
TAD vs MSA Probable Playing XI
TAD Playing XI
No injury updates.
Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid, James Vince (wk), Tymal Mills, Amad Butt, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Peter Hatzoglou, and Andrew Tye.
MSA Playing XI
No injury updates.
Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Karim Janat, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Basil Hameed, Dwaine Pretorius, George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, and Sheldon Cottrell.
TAD vs MSA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
J Charles (4 matches, 108 runs)
J Charles is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Khan is another good pick for today's match.
Batters
A Hales (3 matches, 66 runs)
B King and A Hales are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. C Lynn has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.
All-rounders
D Pretorius (4 matches, 8 wickets)
A Butt and D Pretorius are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. K Janat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Bowlers
A Nortje (4 matches, 4 wickets)
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Nortje and Naveen-Ul-Haq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Tye is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
TAD vs MSA match captain and vice-captain choices
D Pretorius
D Pretorius is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has scalped eight wickets in the last four matches.
J Charles
Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make J Charles the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order. He has smashed 108 runs in the last four matches.
5 Must-Picks for TAD vs MSA, Match 17
Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeepers: J Charles, J Vince
Batters: B King, A Hales, C Lynn, D Miller
All-rounders: K Janat, D Pretorius
Bowlers: Naveen-Ul-Haq, A Nortje, A Tye
Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: J Charles, J Vince
Batters: B King, A Hales, C Lynn
All-rounders: K Janat, D Pretorius
Bowlers: Naveen-Ul-Haq, A Nortje, A Tye, P Hatzoglou