TAD vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will see Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) squaring off against the Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TAD vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

The Morrisville Samp Army have won three of their last four matches. Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament.

Team Abu Dhabi will give it their all to win the match, but the Morrisville Samp Army have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TAD vs MSA Match Details

The 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will be played on November 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAD vs MSA, Match 17

Date and Time: November 29, 2022, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors, where a total of 248 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

TAD vs MSA Form Guide

TAD - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

MSA - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

TAD vs MSA Probable Playing XI

TAD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid, James Vince (wk), Tymal Mills, Amad Butt, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Peter Hatzoglou, and Andrew Tye.

MSA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Karim Janat, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Basil Hameed, Dwaine Pretorius, George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, and Sheldon Cottrell.

TAD vs MSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Charles (4 matches, 108 runs)

J Charles is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Khan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Hales (3 matches, 66 runs)

B King and A Hales are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. C Lynn has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Pretorius (4 matches, 8 wickets)

A Butt and D Pretorius are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. K Janat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Nortje (4 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Nortje and Naveen-Ul-Haq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Tye is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TAD vs MSA match captain and vice-captain choices

D Pretorius

D Pretorius is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has scalped eight wickets in the last four matches.

J Charles

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make J Charles the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order. He has smashed 108 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAD vs MSA, Match 17

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points J Charles 108 runs 238 points D Pretorius 8 wickets 291 points A Nortje 4 wickets 154 points A Hales 66 runs 122 points K Janat 81 runs and 3 wickets 240 points

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J Charles, J Vince

Batters: B King, A Hales, C Lynn, D Miller

All-rounders: K Janat, D Pretorius

Bowlers: Naveen-Ul-Haq, A Nortje, A Tye

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: J Charles, J Vince

Batters: B King, A Hales, C Lynn

All-rounders: K Janat, D Pretorius

Bowlers: Naveen-Ul-Haq, A Nortje, A Tye, P Hatzoglou

