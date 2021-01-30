TAD vs PD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Abu Dhabi T10 Match – Jan 31, 2021

Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns with Pune Devils in the tenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Team Abu Dhabi are placed at the bottom of the Group B points table with two losses from as many Abu Dhabi T10 games. They were unable to defend a total of 100 runs and endured a nine-wicket defeat against Qalandars.

Pune Devils, on the other hand, are placed third in the Group B points table with a win and a loss from two Abu Dhabi T10 games. They lost their last game against Qalandars by nine wickets after failing to defend a total of 107 runs.

Both teams have a bunch of explosive batsmen in their quivers, which could ensure a pretty high-scoring Abu Dhabi T10 thriller at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Abu Dhabi T10: Squads to choose from

Team Abu Dhabi

Chris Gayle, Luke Wright (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Stirling, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Duckett (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien (WK), Kushal Malla, Tom Helm and Joe Clarke.

Pune Devils

Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Chadwick Walton (WK), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Monir Hossan Khan, Devon Thomas (WK), Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain (C), Kenar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota (WK), Sam Wisniewski, Vritya Arvind (WK), Karan KC and Munis Ansari.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Team Abu Dhabi

Chris Gayle, Luke Wright (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Stirling, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Duckett (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Joe Clarke.

Pune Devils

Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Chadwick Walton (WK), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain (C), Kenar Lewis, Asif Khan, Sam Wisniewski, Karan KC, Munis Ansari.

Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils, Match 10.

Date: 31st January 2021, 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a flat one and has greatly favoured the batsmen in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

The pacers are expected to get extra bounce from the surface and some initial swing. But the spinners should come into play in the latter half of the Abu Dhabi T10 game. The average first-innings score at this venue is 109 runs.

TAD vs PD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TAD vs PD Dream11 Abu Dhabi T10 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Kenar Lewis, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Nasir Hossain, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jamie Overton, Mohammad Amir.

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-Captain: Chadwick Walton.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Kenar Lewis, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Joe Clarke, Paul Stirling, Nasir Hossain, Usman Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Mohammad Amir.

Captain: Nasir Hossain. Vice-Captain: Luke Wright.